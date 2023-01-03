Train firms haven't had their hands tied by Government, insists Mark Harper

Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, is pictured in Downing Street on December 13 - Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency

Mark Harper has rejected a claim from union bosses that ministers have tied the hands of train operating companies in negotiations on pay and conditions as tens of thousands of rail workers stage their latest walkout today.

The Transport Secretary said a "fair and reasonable" offer has been made to rail staff as he urged the unions to "get off the picket lines" and get back "round the negotiating table".

Asked if the Government had tied the hands of train operating companies during talks, restricting their ability to negotiate, Mr Harper told Times Radio: "No, we absolutely haven’t. We have made sure that a fair and reasonable offer was made to the people who work in the rail industry."

He added: "There is now a fair and reasonable offer on the table and I think the unions should get off the picket line, round the negotiating table and accept it."

Rail passengers are facing fresh travel misery today as many attempt to return to work following the Christmas break. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators are staging two 48-hour walkouts from today and Friday, while drivers in the Aslef union will strike on Thursday.

Passengers are being warned to expect "significant disruption" as only a limited number of trains will run and the advice is to only travel if absolutely necessary.

Mark Harper insists Government has not tied the hands of train firms during talks with unions

Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, is on the media round for the Government this morning.

He was asked about a claim which has been made repeatedly by rail union bosses that the Government has tied the hands of train operating companies during negotiations on pay and conditions, preventing a deal from being done.

Mr Harper rejected the claim, telling Times Radio: "No, we absolutely haven’t. We have made sure that a fair and reasonable offer was made to the people who work in the rail industry.

"I think what [RMT union leader Mick Lynch] means is he wants more money but there is a balance to strike here. The taxpayer over the last couple of years during the pandemic when people weren’t travelling on the trains, the taxpayer has put over £30 billion into supporting the rail industry which meant that people who work in the rail industry weren’t furloughed, didn’t lose their jobs, that wasn’t true of millions of people across the economy, that support came from the taxpayer.

"There is now a fair and reasonable offer on the table and I think the unions should get off the picket line, round the negotiating table and accept it."

Industrial action on the nation's railways resumes today as ministers and union leaders face mounting pressure to do a deal to prevent disruptive strikes strectching long into 2023.

Meanwhile, the Government is also facing scrutiny over its handling of the ongoing winter crisis in the NHS.

I will guide you through the key developments as Westminster gets back up and running following the Christmas break.