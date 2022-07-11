Train drivers vote for rail strikes over pay

Jennifer Meierhans - BBC News
·2 min read
Train driver
Train driver

Train drivers have voted "overwhelmingly" to go on strike threatening further travel disruption.

Members of the drivers' union Aslef at eight train companies have voted to walk out in a dispute over pay.

A strike ballot result is also expected later from Network Rail members at the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and several train operators.

Passengers faced major disruption in June after separate strike action by 40,000 rail workers.

Members of the RMT union at 13 train companies and Network Rail walked out in what was the biggest rail strike in 30 years. Talks between the RMT union and rail operators are set to resume this week.

The Aslef ballot results are among drivers at Chiltern, GWR, LNER, London Overground, Northern, Southeastern, TransPennine and West Midlands.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef said strikes "are always the last resort" but he said that many union members "have not had a pay rise since 2019".

"We want an increase in line with the cost of living - we want to be able to buy, in 2022, what we could buy in 2021," he said.

Mr Whelan said it was not too late for companies or the government to resolve the situation and avoid strikes. "We're happy to talk to anyone to do a deal and make sure Britain's railways aren't disrupted," he said.

The Department for Transport urged the union to reconsider. It said train drivers earn, on average, just under £60,000 per year - more than twice the UK median salary.

A spokesperson said: "Is it very disappointing that, rather than commit to serious dialogue with the industry, Aslef are first seeking to cause further misery to passengers by joining others in disrupting the rail network."

Dates of the proposed strike action have not yet been announced but unions must give 14 days notice.

The announcement has led to fears of disruption to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham which is expected to attract about one million tourists between 28 July and 8 August.

Meanwhile, Aslef train drivers working for ScotRail have voted to accept a 5% pay increase, ending the dispute that had led to a reduced timetable for almost two months.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • More disruption on railways as drivers at eight train companies back walkouts

    Train drivers have voted overwhelmingly to strike over pay, increasing the threat of more disruption to rail services this summer. Members of the drivers union Aslef at eight train companies have backed industrial action. Aslef members at Chiltern, LNER, Northern, TransPennine Express, Arriva Rail London, Great Western, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains voted by around 9-1 in favour of strikes on turnouts of more than 80%.

  • Train drivers at eight rail companies vote overwhelmingly to strike over pay

    Members of the drivers union Aslef at eight companies backed campaigns of industrial action, increasing the threat of huge disruption this summer.

  • A year on from floods, Belgians are still traumatized

    STORY: The floods in eastern Belgium in July 2021 were the most destructive in living memory. Streets turned into rivers, roads were ripped up and houses caved in, shocking a wealthy country that had by and large escaped the worst effects of climate change.Trooz, with just over 8,000 inhabitants, was one of the hardest-hit."When there are rainstorms, we are afraid of having water up to that level. There have been deaths, we found a body there three weeks ago. It's traumatizing. We have to rebuild ourselves," Bonelli said.The floods, which also devastated towns in Germany, came as a series of extreme weather events hit Europe - including deadly heatwaves in Italy and catastrophic wildfires in Greece.Scientists say climate change is causing heavier downpours, because a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture.In Trooz, "for sale" signs outside houses lined the streets. Many locals have left for greener pastures since the disaster.

  • Couture Week Takes Italy: See All the Stars at the Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Shows

    If you feel like everyone is summering in Europe right now, you're not wrong. After a week of high-fashion fun in Paris, stars traveled to Italy this weekend to live la dolce vita in style. Catch every can't-miss celeb outfit moment from the Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana shows right here

  • She won a local election in a landslide. A conservative activist launched a recount anyway

    A leader of the effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom is funding a recount in a Nevada County election beset by conspiracy theories and claims of voter fraud.

  • Dog sitter mauled to death by pit bulls in North Carolina

    Police are still trying to find dogs’ owners

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Kings hire Manon Rheaume as hockey ops and prospect adviser

    MONTREAL (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser on Thursday, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity. The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson. “Manon is an excellent communicat

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • San Jose scores late to earn tie and hand Toronto FC another painful lesson

    TORONTO — A 2-2 tie that felt like a loss proved to be another painful lesson for Toronto FC as it rebuilds under coach Bob Bradley. Jack Skahan, who entered the game in the 83rd minute, scored his first MLS goal two minutes into stoppage time to earn the San Jose Earthquakes a road point and spoil a spirited Toronto comeback Saturday. "Painful," said Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg who made a fine save to deny Jeremy Ebobisse seconds earlier. "Yes painful but also (a) great reaction in the

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogačar extends lead

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar slightly increased his overall lead. Van Aert, who won the fourth stage and wore the yellow jersey for three days, edged Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish. Pogačar was third, with the Slovenian rider picking up more valuable bonus seconds, at the end of the hilly 186-kilometer (116-mile) route fr

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le