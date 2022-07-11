Train drivers vote for rail strikes over pay

Train driver

Train drivers have voted "overwhelmingly" to go on strike threatening further travel disruption.

Members of the drivers' union Aslef at eight train companies have voted to walk out in a dispute over pay.

A strike ballot result is also expected later from Network Rail members at the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and several train operators.

Passengers faced major disruption in June after separate strike action by 40,000 rail workers.

Members of the RMT union at 13 train companies and Network Rail walked out in what was the biggest rail strike in 30 years. Talks between the RMT union and rail operators are set to resume this week.

The Aslef ballot results are among drivers at Chiltern, GWR, LNER, London Overground, Northern, Southeastern, TransPennine and West Midlands.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef said strikes "are always the last resort" but he said that many union members "have not had a pay rise since 2019".

"We want an increase in line with the cost of living - we want to be able to buy, in 2022, what we could buy in 2021," he said.

Mr Whelan said it was not too late for companies or the government to resolve the situation and avoid strikes. "We're happy to talk to anyone to do a deal and make sure Britain's railways aren't disrupted," he said.

The Department for Transport urged the union to reconsider. It said train drivers earn, on average, just under £60,000 per year - more than twice the UK median salary.

A spokesperson said: "Is it very disappointing that, rather than commit to serious dialogue with the industry, Aslef are first seeking to cause further misery to passengers by joining others in disrupting the rail network."

Dates of the proposed strike action have not yet been announced but unions must give 14 days notice.

The announcement has led to fears of disruption to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham which is expected to attract about one million tourists between 28 July and 8 August.

Meanwhile, Aslef train drivers working for ScotRail have voted to accept a 5% pay increase, ending the dispute that had led to a reduced timetable for almost two months.