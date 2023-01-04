Train drivers’ union vows to ‘do our own thing’ in split with RMT over strike talks

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, joins rail workers on a picket line at London Euston railway station, which is closed for the day due to a national rail strike, in London, UK, on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Two rails unions planned walkouts on Oct. 5, when people will be making their way home from the Conservative Party Annual Conference in Birmingham. Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The head of the striking train drivers’ union has vowed to “do our own thing” in pay negotiations with ministers in a split with the RMT.

Mick Whelan, head of Aslef, the drivers union, said he and his members were “not led by the RMT and Mick Lynch and we do our own thing,” ahead of talks with Transport Secretary Mark Harper on Monday.

Reports on Tuesday evening suggested that the Prime Minister is planning to switch tact by trying to agree a pay deal with Aslef in a bid to further isolate the RMT.

Mr Whelan played down hopes of any agreement next week. He said: “We are months and months away from resolving anything. There is an awful lot of either deliberate misunderstanding of the process by the Government, or they're just misleading the general public.”

Unlike the other rail unions - the RMT, TSSA and Unite - Aslef’s dispute with train operators centres on pay rather than a combination of pay and changes to working conditions.

Mr Whelan, who represents Aslef’s 21,000 members, said he had sympathy for the RMT: “For them it’s existential. It’s all about wiping out 50pc of their jobs.”

Commuters face what has been dubbed “Tragic Thursday” by rail insiders, with fewer than one in 10 trains running on Jan 5. It marks the worst single day of strike action during a working week since the days of British Rail in the 1980s.

Thursday’s Aslef walkout is only the second strike across all 15 major train operators since the current dispute began last spring.

Mr Whelan defended the right of his members to walk out, despite train drivers earning an average of £48,500 - and almost £60,000 in London.

He said that train drivers have had their pay frozen for the last three or four years despite soaring inflation over the last 12 months.

“We were quite well paid four years ago, we're not now. The value of what we've got is very much diminished,” he said.

Mr Whelan said that while train operators had been battling with the RMT, no pay rise had been formally tabled other than the 2pc increase offered to other public sector workers.

“We are no closer to a resolution now than we were back then when we started,” he said.

Train operators were close to agreeing a deal with the RMT in December before Downing Street intervened to make the axing of on-board train guards a condition of an 8pc pay rise over two years.

Mr Whelan dismissed claims by industry insiders that Aslef would be more amenable to getting rid of guards and switching to driver-only operation, known as DOO.

"We made it quite clear we will not be discussing DOO [driver-only operation] in any way shape or form as part of the process, and we have not discussed it, we will not be discussing it,” he said.