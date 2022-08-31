More train drivers set to strike on 15 September

·3 min read
Striking train drivers picket Euston station in August
Striking train drivers picket Euston station in August

Train drivers at 12 rail companies will strike again as part of an ongoing a dispute over pay, the Aslef union says.

It will be the biggest strike that the drivers have taken part in so far.

Staff will walk out on 15 September, after talks broke down over pay, with the union seeking wages to keep pace with the rising cost of living.

Union general secretary Mick Whelan said workers didn't want to go on strike but said the train companies had forced their hand.

The strike is the latest of several in the rail industry in recent months.

Drivers have previously walked out on 30 July and 13 August, causing disruption and cancellations to train services across the country.

Train drivers at the following companies are set to strike:

  • Avanti West Coast

  • Chiltern Railways

  • CrossCountry

  • Greater Anglia

  • Great Western Railway

  • Hull Trains

  • LNER

  • London Overground

  • Northern Trains

  • Southeastern

  • TransPennine Express

  • West Midlands Trains

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, has previously said it wants to give its workers a pay rise but added "to fund it unions must recognise that as an industry that has lost 20% of its revenue, we can either adapt or decline".

Mr Whelan said when taking into account rising prices, the companies "want train drivers to take a real terms pay cut - to work just as hard this year as last, but for 10% less".

"We want the companies - which are making big profits, and paying their chief executives enormous salaries and bonuses - to make a proper pay offer to help our members keep up with the increase in the cost of living," he said.

Analysis box by Katy Austin, Transport correspondent
Analysis box by Katy Austin, Transport correspondent

If it goes ahead, this will be the biggest and most disruptive yet of the recent wave of walkouts by train drivers.

It involves more operators than their two previous large-scale stoppages in August and July, and will affect much of England.

Those two were on Saturdays, affecting leisure passengers during the school summer holidays. The September strike, on a Thursday, will affect more commuters.

Judging by previous strikes, train companies affected will either be able to run very few trains, or none at all.

This is separate to the ongoing dispute involving the RMT union - whose members have taken part in six days of national strikes this summer.

Talks between Aslef and the Rail Delivery Group, representing the train companies, only started fairly recently.

Clearly, not enough progress has been made to avert another large-scale walkout.

For 2021, the median salary for train and tram drivers was £59,189 according to the Office for National Statistics.

Aslef says it represents 96% of train drivers - most of the remaining 4% are not union members at all.

The cost of living is rising at the fastest rate for 40 years, with inflation at 10.1% and forecast to hit 13% before the end of the year.

The increase has led to many unions calling for pay rises to help workers cope. Several industries, including the railways, airports and the Royal Mail, have voted to go strike.

But the government and the Bank of England have warned against employers handing out big increases in salaries over fears of a 1970s-style "inflationary spiral", where firms hike wages and then pass the cost on to customers via higher prices.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rail strike: More strikes ahead as TSSA and Aslef unions announce industrial action

    There is more chaos ahead for rail passengers with two further strikes announced in September.

  • Russia considers doubling fines for 'LGBT propaganda' in new law

    Russia's existing "gay propaganda" law, passed in 2013, bans any person or entity from promoting homosexual relationships to children, though lawmakers argued in July the law should be extended to include adults as well. Under proposed legislation, the penalty for promoting "non-traditional sexual relations" to children would be doubled to 2 million roubles ($33,000) for entities, with the fine increasing to up to 5 million roubles if the offence took place online or in the media. Individuals could be fined up to 400,000 roubles, while foreigners found to spread "LGBT propaganda" would face deportation from Russia.

  • Rail workers to stage fresh strikes

    Members of the train drivers’ union Aslef will walk out at 12 train companies on September 15.

  • Mariah Carey Calls Meghan Markle a Diva

    The newest episode of Archetypes—featuring a conversation between Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey on divas, biracial identity, and more—is worth listening to.

  • Trump documentary filmmaker says he spent most of the time trying not to laugh while interviewing Don Jr.

    Alex Holder had full access to the entire Trump clan, including Don Jr., in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, and would later testify before the select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack.

  • Smallest Bear of the Group Proves She's in Charge at New York Sanctuary

    A feisty rescue bear at a New York sanctuary showed one of her much larger companions who’s in charge recently, with footage showing the pair facing off at the facility’s pond.Footage posted by the Orphaned Wildlife Center on August 28 shows Kimmy, the smallest bear of her group, having it out with 23-year-old Syrian brown bear Randy.According to the center’s website, Randy would like to think he is the boss because he is the only male in his group — but really it’s Kimmy, a Syrian and black bear mix, who is actually in charge.Founded by Jim Kowalczik, Susan Kowalczik, and Kerry Clair in 2015, the Orphaned Wildlife Center, based in Otisville, nurtures its animal residents, in the hope they can be returned to the wild.The center often shares videos and updates about the animals in its care to its YouTube channel and Facebook page. Credit: Kerry Clair via Storyful

  • Apple and Meta need to win over the enterprise if the metaverse is going to succeed

    If companies are going to get consumers interested in the metaverse, they're going to need to win over the enterprise first.

  • Documents likely concealed at Donald Trump's Florida home - officials

    The FBI is investigating whether the former president improperly handled classified records.

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider: 'It's up to players to say this isn't good enough'

    John Schneider met with the media after Sunday's loss to the Angels to discuss his message to Blue Jays players after a tough sweep and what he expects from his team's leaders in the aftermath.

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for