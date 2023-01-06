Train drivers offered pay rise in bid to end strikes

Katy Austin - Transport correspondent
·3 min read
Train drivers have been offered a 4% pay rise for two years in a row by the body which represents rail companies, the BBC understands.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) has made its first offer to Aslef, the union for train drivers, after several strikes.

The deal includes a backdated pay rise of 4% for 2022 and a 4% increase this year, but it also hinges on changes to working practices.

Aslef told the BBC its officials had not seen the offer yet.

The RDG made the offer on Friday after drivers at 15 train companies walked out on Thursday, leaving some operators unable to run any trains.

The action by drivers comes as other rail workers, such as a guards and signalling staff in the RMT union, continued a series of large-scale strikes on Friday.

The RDG said its offer included having no compulsory redundancies until the end of March next year.

If accepted by members, it would mean the average salary for a driver would increase from £60,000 per year to £65,000 by the end of 2023. Ten years ago it was £44,985.

It is understood the deal is contingent on what the the group has described as "common sense, vital and long overdue changes to working arrangements across the industry", which the RDG argues will deliver a more reliable service to passengers.

One of the conditions the RDG has outlined is employers taking control of things like staff, work and training schedules, meaning bosses would not need to agree rotas or train routes with unions.

Other proposed changes include:

  • A new protocol which would mean drivers who are rostered to work a Sunday shift are committed to doing that unless they can get cover

  • Reducing time it takes to train drivers through "better use of technology", such as using simulators

  • Managers deemed as "competent" being allowed to drive trains during disruption on the network

  • Introducing part-time and flexible working

The RDG said changes were "vital in a post-covid world which has seen leisure travel - currently at 116% of pre-covid levels on Sundays - recover far more strongly than commuter and business travel".

It said the offer also looks to "address many inefficient and arcane practices that have long since been phased out of modern workforces". It used a policy of extra payment for the use of technology such as tablets and smart phones as an example.

Steve Montgomery, chair of the Rail Delivery Group, said: "This is a fair and affordable offer in challenging times, providing a significant uplift in salary for train drivers while bringing in common-sense and long-overdue reforms that would drive up reliability for passengers and allow the railway to adapt to changed travel patterns.

"Instead of staging yet more damaging strike action and holding back changes that will improve services, we urge Aslef to work with us to bring an end to the dispute for our people, our passengers and the future of Britain's railways."

