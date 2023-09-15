Train drivers announce two more strike days

Couple on Paddington Station during strike on July 29

Train drivers have announced two more strikes as part of a long-running dispute with rail companies over pay.

The Aslef union said its members at 16 train companies would walk out on 30 September and 4 October.

It added an overtime ban for drivers across the rail network would take place on Friday 19 September and for five days from 2 to 6 October.

The latest industrial action is expected to lead to cancelled and delayed services.

It also takes place during the Conservative Party conference, which will be held in Manchester from 1 to 4 October.

Both the train drivers' union Aslef and the RMT, which represents other rail workers, have been locked in a row with train companies over pay and working conditions, leading to regular strikes in recent times.

Progress in the dispute with union bosses has ground to a halt since the latest proposals put forward by train operators were rejected.

The offer put forward included a series of changes to working practices which would enable pay rises of 4% for one year and 4% the next.

Mick Whelan, general secretary, said while the union regretted striking again, "the government, and the employers, have forced us into this position".

He said the union's members had not had a pay rise since 2019 which was "not right when prices have soared in that time".

"Train drivers, perfectly reasonably, want to be able to buy now what they could buy four years ago," he added.

In 2021, the median salary for train drivers was £59,189 per year.

Mr Whelan compared Transport Secretary Mark Harper to "Where's Wally?", claiming he had not made contact with the union since December last year.

"Where's Mark Harper? He holds the purse strings. The train companies have told us. They say they cannot act without his say-so."