Train drivers announce overtime ban after week of rail and Tube chaos

Train drivers are to launch a week-long ban on overtime, threatening to disrupt services further after a week of Tube and rail strikes.

Drivers at 15 train operating companies will launch a ban on overtime from Monday July 31 to Saturday August 5 amid a long-running dispute over pay, Aslef has announed.

It will be the fourth week-long ban on overtime since May.

It comes after Tube and National Rail strikes are set to cause headaches for Londoners between July 20 and 29.

Aslef said train companies did not employ enough drivers, which was why they are dependent on rest day working, which the union pointed out was voluntary.

The action will affect Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; Cross Country; East Midlands Railway; Greater Anglia; Great Western Railway; GTR Great Northern Thameslink; Island Line; LNER; Northern Trains; Southeastern; Southern/Gatwick Express; South Western Railway main line; TransPennine Express; and West Midlands Trains.

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said: “We don’t want to take this action. We don’t want people to be inconvenienced, but the blame lies with the train companies, and the Government which stands behind them, which refuse to sit down and talk to us, and have not made a fair and sensible pay offer to train drivers who have not had one for four years – since 2019 – while prices have soared in that time by more than 12 per cent.

“The proposal they made on April 26 of four per cent with a further rise dependent, in a naked land grab, on drivers giving up terms and conditions for which we have fought, and negotiated, for years was not designed to be accepted.

“We have not heard a word from the employers since then – not a meeting, not a phone call, not a text message, nor an email – for the last 12 weeks, and we haven’t sat down with the Government since January 6.”

The overtime ban is expected to “seriously” disrupt rail services, the union said.

It comes after strikes on the Tube were announced by a number of unions for between July 23 and 29. If they go ahead, there will be “severe disruption” across the whole Tube network on these days, Transport for London (TfL) warned.

Rail strikes are planned for July 20, 22 and 29.

