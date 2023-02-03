Train driver union boss delayed by ‘bloody rail strikes’ as members walk out

Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent
·2 min read

The boss of a trade union whose train driver members walked out on Friday in a row over pay and conditions said he was delayed by “bloody rail strikes”.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan made the quip to the PA news agency as he arrived at a picket line outside London Euston station later than planned.

Friday’s strike by train driver members of Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) left large parts of the country with no services all day, as operators such as Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Northern and Southern are not running any trains.

Asked how long the industrial action will continue, Mr Whelan replied: “What option do we have?

“If you haven’t had a pay rise for four years, do you wait five? Do you wait six or seven?”

Mr Whelan said Aslef members “don’t want to go back until we get a resolution”.

Strikes graphic
(PA Graphics)

Negotiations with the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) – representing train operators – have “gone backwards”, according to Mr Whelan.

He added: “Maybe they’ll come with a different attitude next week. We don’t know yet.”

RDG chairman Steve Montgomery said negotiations with Aslef are “going backwards” and “the talks have not moved on as quickly as we’d like”.

He told Sky News: “We all understand that we want to give our staff a pay increase, (it’s) naturally important, particularly in these economic climates.

“But drivers’ average wages are £60,000 at this moment. We are offering up to £65,000 over two years. That’s quite a significant increase for people.”

Aslef says the offer would add a “significant” number of contracted hours to drivers.

Mr Montgomery said “we feel closer to a deal” with the RMT.

He went on: “RMT are presently consulting their members (on an offer) at this moment in time.

“What we are seeking from RMT is to put that offer out to a referendum to the members and let them decide whether this offer is acceptable as a best and final (one).

“I’m hopeful that the offer we’ve made will stop the strikes.”

He apologised to passengers for the “very limited service” on Friday, and said the disruption would last “all day”, with some services starting “slightly later” on Saturday.

Train drivers took part in the day of industrial action on Wednesday, which also involved teachers, university staff, civil servants, bus drivers and security guards.

About 1,900 members of Unite working as bus drivers for Abellio in London are completing a three-day strike on Friday in a separate dispute over pay.

Latest Stories

  • Trump says he will target medical staff offering care to trans children if re-elected

    Donald Trump, in a video released Tuesday on his social media platform, vowed to punish doctors who provide gender-affirming health care to minors if he is re-elected next year. Source: Donald Trump

  • Longtime CBC radio producer Michael Finlay dies after random assault in Toronto

    Longtime CBC radio producer Michael Finlay died Tuesday from medical complications following a random assault in Toronto's east end, his family has confirmed. In an email to CBC staff, Cathy Perry, executive director of newsgathering and operations, said he will be remembered as an exceptional storyteller, documentary maker and editor. Perry said Finlay travelled the world to produce radio documentaries for a number of programs, including Sunday Morning. "If you worked on a documentary with Mich

  • Two years before beating Tyre Nichols, a Memphis police officer didn't report that a colleague ripped a woman out of her car and dislocated her shoulder just for laughing

    Demetrius Haley, who is now charged with Nichols' murder, received a written reprimand in November 2021 for failing to report the use of force.

  • The owner of a Chinese company gave his staff $9 million in bonuses and made them grab it themselves from a giant mountain of cash

    Viral videos showed the company's staff members struggling to carry stacks of banknotes that had been taken from a mountain of money.

  • Russia’s Shadow Army Accused in Mysterious Teen Abductions

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesKENZOU, Cameroon—It was the middle of the night when armed men from the local wing of Russia’s Wagner Group, commonly referred to as “Black Russians,” allegedly arrived at Ali’s home.“They looked straight into my eyes and said, ‘If you don’t come back to us, you and your family will be killed,’” Ali, who had spent close to a year working closely with the Wagner Group, told The Daily Beast. “They left without saying anything else.”Ali

  • U.S. woman detained in Russia after walking calf on Red Square

    Alicia Day, 34, was fined 20,000 roubles ($285) for obstructing pedestrians in an unauthorised protest and sentenced to 13 days of "administrative arrest" on a separate charge of disobeying police orders. "I bought the calf so that it wouldn't be eaten," TASS news agency quoted her as saying. Video shared by state media showed Day explaining that she had got a driver to bring the calf to Red Square by car.

  • Lawsuit can proceed against Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

    A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Wednesday that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that violated his son's constitutional rights and resulted in his death. Anthony Huber's father, John Huber, also alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors.

  • ‘Loblaws is gaslighting the entire country’: Canadians, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh furious after decision to end freeze of No Name prices

    Several residents and ministers are calling out Canada's largest grocery retailer, Loblaws—yet again—for "profiteering" amid rising food prices after they announced an end to its price freeze on its popular generic house brand products.

  • Sorry, not sorry: Some 1/6 rioters change tune after apology

    Appearing before a federal judge after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the deadly Capitol riot, former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans expressed remorse for letting down his family and his community, saying he made a “crucial mistake." Less than a year later, Evans is portraying himself as a victim of a politically motivated prosecution as he runs to serve in the same building he stormed on Jan. 6, 2021. Evans is now calling the Justice Department's Jan. 6 prosecutions a “miscarriage of justice" and describes himself on twitter as a “J6 Patriot."

  • Car smashes into Toronto-area mall as part of retail robbery

    Police are searching for two suspects after they drove a car into an Ontario mall as part of a retail robbery. Video shows the car smashing into the glass doors then driving through the mall.

  • Former coach at private Christian school in Saskatoon charged with sexual assault, exploitation of a minor

    Warning: This story contains disturbing details. A former coach at a private Christian school in Saskatoon has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor. Aaron Benneweis, 46, worked at Christian Centre Academy, now known as Legacy Christian Academy. Police did not name Benneweis in their news release about the charges, but CBC News has verified his identity. Police say they received a report in August 2022 that included allegations of sexual assault occurring between 20

  • Andrew Tate trial: Why Romania wants to remind the world the toxic influencer is British

    Misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate is ‘exploiting’ misogynistic views among young people in Romania, local politicians tell Maya Oppenheim

  • BTK killer Dennis Rader shares sympathy for Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger

    Rader and Kohberger were first linked via the latter’s former criminology professor

  • Seth Meyers Spots Moment When Rep. Matt Gaetz Admits The Truth About Ilhan Omar

    "You know how f**ked up something has to be for me to agree with Matt Gaetz?" the "Late Night" host said.

  • Man charged after RCMP raids find 13 firearms scattered about pair of Estevan homes

    An Estevan man was taken into custody after an RCMP raid found 13 guns at residences in that city. The searches were done by RCMP's Moose Jaw Crime Reduction Team as part of an ongoing investigation. RCMP seized seven restricted handguns, three semi-automatic firearms and three long-barrelled firearms. RCMP said some of the guns were loaded and scattered throughout the homes. A 26-year-old Estevan man faces 28 charges including possession of a restricted weapon and unsafe storage of a firearm. H

  • American tourist arrested for attacking Jesus statue in a Jerusalem Catholic church

    Incident comes amid week of bloodshed in the region that has seen more than 17 people killed

  • Andrew Innes: Double murder suspect 'killed toddler during game of hide and seek', court hears

    In video evidence shown to jurors, a primary school-aged child claimed they never saw two-year-old Jellica Burke again after the game with 52-year-old Andrew Innes. Innes denies murdering Jellica and her mother Bennylyn Burke, 25, and has instead lodged a special defence of diminished responsibility. Innes is currently on trial for murder at the High Court in Edinburgh.

  • Bodies of missing Detroit rappers believed to been found in Highland Park

    The bodies of three Michigan men who went missing after a performance they were heading to in Detroit was canceled are believed to have been found. The bodies were found in Highland Park, city officials said. Montoya Givens, 31, Armani Kelly, 28, and Dante Wicker, 31, were traveling together for a show on Jan. 21 at Lounge 31 when it was canceled, Detroit police said. Then, police and family members say their phone went dead.

  • Execution of man convicted in killing of 3 in Texas delayed

    A judge has delayed next week’s scheduled execution of a man convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago. John Balentine, 54, had been set to receive a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville on Feb. 8. Caylor was the brother of Balentine’s former girlfriend and prosecutors said the shootings were the result of a feud between Caylor and Balentine.

  • Did These Two Witnesses Save the Prosecution's Case Against Alex Murdaugh?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersOver the last week, jurors have been inundated with details about how Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were brutally murdered outside their South Carolina estate in June 2021—and allegations about who did it.Prosecutors say that Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer from a prominent local family, fatally shot his 52-year-old wife and 22-year-old son in an attempt to distract from the looming threat of his financial problems being exposed, and then took deliberate