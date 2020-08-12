Train derails near Stonehaven

Emergency services are at the scene after a train derailed in Aberdeenshire.

The fire service, police and ambulance service went to the scene near Stonehaven at about 9.40am on Wednesday.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the train on the track in the countryside, while several emergency service vehicles could be seen parked in a field.

Emergency vehicles and an air ambulance in a field near to the railway. Smoke still billowing from the area. pic.twitter.com/LjE6ivbEEA — Ben Philip (@BenPhilip_) August 12, 2020

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: “Officers are currently responding to an incident on the line in Stonehaven.

“We were called at 9.43am and are on scene alongside paramedics and the fire brigade.”

A ScotRail spokesman said: “We’re assisting the emergency services with an incident near Stonehaven and will provide more information when available.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A report was received of a train having derailed near Stonehaven at 9.40am on Wednesday August 12.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and the incident is ongoing.”