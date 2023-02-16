Train derails in Michigan near Detroit: 'No evidence of exposed hazardous materials'

Emergency crews were on the scene of a freight train derailment Thursday near Detroit that sent numerous train cars off the tracks, officials said.

Around 30 train cars went off the tracks and led to a road being closed Thursday morning where the derailment happened in Van Buren Township, the local public safety department said on Facebook.

There are no reports of injuries and no hazardous materials were aboard the overturned portion of the train, according to the department.

"There is no evidence of exposed hazardous materials. There are also no reported injuries," the Facebook post says.

Derailment comes after toxic Ohio train disaster

The derailment in Michigan comes about two weeks after a different Norfolk Southern train derailment involving hazardous materials near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border led to evacuations, as well as environmental and health concerns.

Video from the scene of the derailment in Van Buren Township showed that numerous train cars from the Norfolk Southern train were off the tracks.

The township is located about 30 miles west of downtown Detroit.

What did emergency responders find?

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes (EGLE) sent responders to the scene and released updates on what they found.

One of the overturned rail cars contained agricultural products, and the other cars were empty.

No hazardous material was released into soil or waterways.

One railcar contained liquid chlorine but was away from the overturned section and was included in the railcars that were removed first.

Norfolk Southern is on site using equipment to remove and upright the railcars.

Officials monitoring situation

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, issued a statement regarding the train derailment.

“My team and I have been in touch with Supervisor Kevin McNamara, the Van Buren Fire Department, and other local officials regarding the train derailment in Van Buren Township," Dingell said. "We will continue to monitor the situation very closely and remain in touch with federal, state, and local officials, and release additional information as it becomes available.”

Contributing: Thao Nguyen, Terry Collins, Jennie Key, Victoria Moorwood, USA TODAY NETWORK; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Norfolk Southern train derails in Michigan near Detroit