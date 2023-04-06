Trails group planning public information sessions

Thunder Bay, Ont. — The Northwestern Ontario Recreational Trails Association will be putting the word out this month on how their routes are progressing throughout the District of Thunder Bay.

The organization will host three open house information sessions in O’Connor Township, the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge and Conmee Township later this month to update residents and hikers on ongoing talks with community councils and trail developments.

The trails group’s president, Len Day, said there are reasons why the organization is holding the open houses.

“These are going to provide two goals for us,” Day said. “One is to get the information out to potential users and to satisfy the (Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry) requirements for public notification. That’s going to be part of the approval process for the trail through them. And, of course, to get the information out to local residents.”

All three information sessions will take place from 7:30-9:30 p.m. with the O’Connor Township open house being held at the O’Connor Community Centre on April 18, the Oliver Paipoonge meeting at the Rosslyn Community Centre on April 20 and the Conmee Township gathering taking place at the Conmee Community Centre on April 25.

Day has run into opposition for one of the trails from a property owner in Conmee Township and the Ministry of Transportation regarding the use of the MTO corridor through O’Connor Township.

O’Connor Coun. Alex Crane also cited safety concerns for hikers and residents using the proposed route through the community.

“What we’re proposing to O’Connor Township was in order to bypass the MTO hurdle and the landowner hurdle, we’re looking to get access to Loghrin Road, Smart Road and Sovereign Road as part of the temporary trail route,” Day said. “Of course, the township, if they were to grant permission, they would dictate the users and how long we have access to it and that sort of thing.

“We’re hoping that they’ll grant that and in the interim we’ll work on some options to get around the MTO corridor or resolve the MTO corridor issue and also get around the landowner.

“One thing I try to stress to council members and residents is the use of township roads, especially low-speed roads, 70 kilometres an hour or less is quite common, not only across Ontario, but across Canada when it comes to the Trans Canada Trail, so this isn’t unique.”

Day indicated that the Kakabeka Falls to Shabaqua route — also known as the Shabaqua Trail — is on track to be opened in the fall and they’re trying to make inroads for one of their other routes between Kakabeka Falls and the Minnesota border, but will have to wait until the thick snow pack melts before they can clear that route.

The Northwestern Ontario Recreational Trails Association saw one of their other three proposed routes taken off their hands recently as the government-funded Great Lakes Waterfront Trail is opening up a path from the Minnesota border through Thunder Bay and onto Sault Ste. Marie with cycling being the main objective along Lake Superior. Originally, the trails association wanted to propose a trail from Thunder Bay to Nipigon.

The trails group’s two other future proposed route phases — Kakabeka Falls to Fort William Historical Park as well as Shabaqua to Atikokan — are still part of the organization’s phase mandate.

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal