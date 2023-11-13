Trailing in the polls, South Carolina’s Sen. Tim Scott suspends presidential campaign

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, who entered the presidential race with a $22 million war chest, announced Sunday he is suspending his presidential campaign.

Scott made the announcement on the Fox News show Sunday Night In America hosted by fellow South Carolinian Trey Gowdy.

Scott, 58, was unable to break through in the race for the GOP nomination, despite spending millions on television ads in the early caucus in Iowa. His campaign had said it started the race with enough money to run at least through the South Carolina primary, but with the low poll numbers he had recently decided to put all his chips in on Iowa.

He was the last candidate to qualify for the third GOP debate in Miami, and faced a daunting task of qualifying for the fourth debate stage next month as the polling and donor requirements have increased.

In the latest Winthrop University Poll, Scott had only 6% of support in his home state of South Carolina, putting him fourth behind former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

