New trailer for Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law teases potential Daredevil cameo

Sydney Bucksbaum
·2 min read

Is Daredevil trading in Hell's Kitchen for Los Angeles? During Marvel's massive panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday night, a new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuted, teasing a potential cameo from the Man Without Fear (played by Charlie Cox) at the very end of the footage.

After two-and-a-half minutes of watching Mark Ruffalo's Hulk training Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters a.k.a. She-Hulk as she comes to terms with her new, green destiny as a superhero, the trailer ends with a familiar red supersuit-clad antihero jumping over She-Hulk on top of a parking garage. While the vigilante's face isn't shown, it's clear that Matt Murdock's own superhero lawyer is about to join forces (or maybe fight?) with Marvel's newest superhero lawyer.

Tatiana Maslany on 'She-Hulk Attorney at Law'
Tatiana Maslany on 'She-Hulk Attorney at Law'

Marvel Studios Tatiana Maslany on 'She-Hulk Attorney at Law'

During the panel, head writer Jessica Gao described She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as "Marvel's first true, half-hour comedy." The series stars Orphan Black alum Maslany as the titular superhero who goes by Jennifer Walters in human form as she works as an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases. The lawyer must learn to juggle life as a 30-something single woman who also happens to have super-powered strength, just like her Avenger cousin Bruce Banner/Hulk.

"We have some amazing cameos," Gao teased. "I think you know some of them. We've got Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, we've got Tim Roth as Abomination, we've got [Benedict] Wong as Wong. And taking this show, bringing it to life was about living up to the Marvel bar. Creating something cinematic, funny, action-packed, and of course, filled with cameos. I won't say anymore."

"We know how much the Marvel fans love Marvel, so it's just such a joy," Maslany added. "But what's so exciting about She-Hulk is this show is very different. It's got very irreverent humor, and She-Hulk herself is trying hard not to be a superhero, which is a fun take."

Jameela Jamil, who plays supervillain Titania, also opened up about what is motivating her character to wreak havoc during the nine-episode series. "What makes Titania tick? I would say jealousy and desperate for attention, which obviously, I have no experience in," Jamil says. "I had to really pull from somewhere. But she's extremely annoying, so I drew that from myself, so you're welcome."

Watch the new trailer below now:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also stars Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry and features numerous Marvel vets returning to reprise their big screen roles including Ruffalo, Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Wong as Wong.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres Aug. 17 on Disney+.

— Additional reporting by Devan Coggan

