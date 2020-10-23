The trailer for Netflix's The Prom is here to brighten up your week

From Harper's BAZAAR

If you were hoping for a big-hearted movie to help lift your spirits this Christmas, then you are in luck. Netflix has just released the trailer for its latest all-singing, all-dancing spectacular, The Prom, which sees Meryl Streep star alongside Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Kerry Washington and many more in the Broadway-adapted musical.

Ready to hear all about it? Below, we round up everything we know so far about the exciting movie.

What is The Prom about?

The Prom is a spectacular film adaptation of Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar's award-winning, Tony-nominated Broadway musical, which has been directed by Ryan Murphy.

The plot, according to Netflix, is as follows.

Dee Dee Allen (Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (James Corden) are New York City stage stars whose expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly killed their careers. Meanwhile, in Indiana, high-school student Emma Nolan (Jo Ellen Pellman) has been banned from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose) by her conservative PTA.

Dee Dee and Barry decide that the issue is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images so they hit the road with another pair of cynical actors also looking for a professional lift. However, their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires and the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.



Who stars in The Prom?

Meryl Streep will be joined by Kerry Washington, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Jo Ellen Pellman, Keegan Michael Key and Ariana DeBose in the film.

