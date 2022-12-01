Trailer Drops for Bombshell ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Documentary

Damir Sagoli/Reuters

Netflix on Thursday morning released the first teaser trailer for their behind-the-scenes documentary detailing how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fell in love and later withdrew from frontline royal duties.

The hotly anticipated film titled Harry & Meghan will undoubtedly send shockwaves through the British royal establishment as it reveals how the couple’s rift with the royal family developed, in their own words.

