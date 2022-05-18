The Trailer For Billy Eichner's History-Making 'Bros' Is Finally Here

Billy Eichner (left) and Luke MacFarlane star in

Billy Eichner (left) and Luke MacFarlane star in "Bros," due out Sept. 30. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

Love and lust are in the air for Billy Eichner in the trailer for his romantic comedy, “Bros.”

Directed by Nicholas Stoller and due out this fall, “Bros” follows Bobby Leiber (Eichner), a podcaster who is hired by a pair of movie producers to write a script for a gay-centric romance that will be “something a straight guy might like,” too.

After an unexpected meet cute with a handsome club reveler, Aaron (Luke MacFarlane), Bobby finds himself in a steamy situation, or two, and later questioning his professed self-reliance.

Much of the early buzz on the film, however, has pointed to its groundbreaking aspects. “Bros” is being touted as Hollywood’s first gay-inclusive rom-com to be released by a major studio. Its principal cast is also made up of entirely LGBTQ actors, who play both queer and heterosexual characters.

Coproduced by Judd Apatow, the movie also stars Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum and Amanda Bearse.

Catch the “Bros” trailer below.

Though Eichner’s résumé has grown to include plum roles in “Impeachment: American Crime Story” and Disney’s photorealistic remake of “The Lion King,” he considers “Bros” the work he’s most proud of to date.

“What I wanted most of all was to make an authentic, hilarious and heartfelt film about what it’s like to be a single adult gay man attempting a relationship in 2022,” Eichner, who co-wrote the film’s script with Stoller, said in a email statement sent to HuffPost.

“I’ve been an out performer since the first time I stepped on a comedy stage in New York over 20 years ago, and while it’s insane to me that it took this long to get this movie made, it’s still incredibly exciting to me ― and a real sign of progress ― that the same studio making movies like ‘Jurassic World’ and ‘The Fast and the Furious’ is also releasing this R-rated gay rom with an all LGBTQ+ cast, and with as much passion and enthusiasm as they release those other films. It’s taken way too long.”

“Bros” hits theaters Sept. 30.

