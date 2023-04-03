Trailbreaker Resources Receives Structural Report, Drill Recommendations for Atsutla Gold Project, Northwestern BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd.
·5 min read
Trailbreaker Resources Ltd.
Trailbreaker Resources Ltd.

Figure 1:

Detailed geological map of the Swan mineralized zone.
Detailed geological map of the Swan mineralized zone.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received a geological study from Terrane Geoscience Inc. (“Terrane”) with recommended drill holes for Trailbreaker’s 100%-owned Atsutla Gold project, located in northwestern British Columbia (BC).

While discussing potential deposit models for the project, the report summarized that there is good evidence of a porphyry-epithermal system, as well as possible orogenic-type mineralization. It was also determined that many features of the Swan zone suggest it represents the shallow, lithocap levels of a porphyry copper system.

Daithi Mac Gearailt, CEO of Trailbreaker, commented, “We are very excited to have this study in hand. The Terrane team did an excellent job defining the structure and mineralization at Atsutla. It’s a big project, and they were able to confirm many of our suspicions about the nature of mineralization.”

The report is the culmination of 2 weeks of targeted geological mapping during the 2022 exploration season. Mappers investigated structure, alteration, and mineralization at the Highlands, Christmas Creek, Willie Jack, and Swan zones. Twenty-six samples were sent for thin section analysis. Products include recommendations for future work on the property.

Of particular interest to Trailbreaker was the alteration mapping conduced at the Swan zone (see Figure 1). It was found that all rock units in the Swan area, except for mafic dikes, are variably altered. Rocks display a strong hydrothermal overprint, which was interpreted to be concentrically zoned. Alteration is weakest at the periphery of the mapping area and intensifies towards the main mineralized zone, grading from phyllic to advanced argillic.

The report discussed possible deposit models for the Atsutla Gold project (Généreux, 2023):

“Results of mapping of the Atsutla West and Swan Zone showed good evidence of a porphyry-epithermal system on the Atsutla Gold Project, as well as possible orogenic-type mineralization. Many features of the Swan Zone suggest it represents the shallow, lithocap levels of a porphyry copper system”.

It was noted that the vein-hosted mineralization in the Atsutla project is reminiscent of epithermal deposits which are often found near porphyry copper systems, and that the similar orientations of the veins in Atsutla West (a term for the combined Highlands, Christmas Creek, and Snook zones) and fracture sets in the Swan zone area suggest that the mineralization may be of a similar age. “However,” the report states, “given the ~26 km distance separating Atsutla West and the Swan zone, it is unlikely that the latter was the source of metals for the Atsutla West epithermal system, which suggests there may be further potential for porphyry- and epithermal-style mineralization between the two areas.”

At the Willie Jack zone, which is located within older metasedimentary rocks on the margin of the Christmas Creek batholith, it was noted that the auriferous quartz veins may be part of the same epithermal system as the Highlands and Christmas Creek zones, however, numerous features suggest that the gold mineralization is more consistent with orogenic-type mineralization.

Recommendations for future work at Atsutla include:

  • Conduct a property-wide LiDAR survey to increase confidence in fault interpretation and identify prospective regional faults outside the known mineralized zones.

  • Complete a property-wide structural interpretation and map compilation of LiDAR and magnetic data in conjunction with existing mapping

  • Drill 1-2 steep holes just north of the Highlands zone to test for the presence of stacked veins and ascertain the true width of the mineralized zones, as well as test for continuity between zones at Atsutla West.

  • Complete an IP survey at the Swan zone and alteration-based logging of historical drill holes to assess the extent of the main alteration zone.

  • Follow-up drilling at the Swan zone based on results of the IP survey.

    • 2-3 drill holes to delineate the lateral extents of the phyllic and advanced argillic alteration zones to the north and west

    • 1-2 drill holes to define the extent of the alteration zoning in 3D and test the potential for the copper-rich portion of the porphyry system at depth.

Detailed geological map of the Swan mineralized zone.
Detailed geological map of the Swan mineralized zone.


Figure 1: Detailed geological map of the Swan mineralized zone.

43-101 technical report, additional thin section analysis pending

Terrane Geoscience has also completed a 43-101 compliant technical report at the Atsutla Gold project. This report is currently being signed and processed and the company will issue a news release upon its release.

As discussed above, twenty-six samples were sent to Vancouver Petrographics for thin section analysis. While this initial analysis has been completed, additional study by Terrane to put them into the context of the structural study is pending. It is anticipated this will add to the understanding of the alteration and nature of mineralization.

About the Atsutla Gold Project

Trailbreaker’s 100%-owned Atsutla Gold project is located 70 km south of the Yukon-British Columbia border and 130 km northwest of the community of Dease Lake, BC. The project covers 40,057 hectares of ground with very limited historic exploration. The project represents a district-scale discovery in an under-explored area of British Columbia.

To date, Trailbreaker has identified five gold zones at Atsutla: The Highlands, Christmas Creek, Snook, Willie Jack, and Swan zones, which span a distance of 28 kilometres. The highest grades occur at the Highlands zone, where grab samples have returned values up to 630 g/t (18.38 oz/ton) gold and 1,894 g/t (55.25 oz/ton) silver. High-grade, vein- and wallrock-hosted copper mineralization has also been discovered in the Highlands, Christmas Creek, and Willie Jack zones, with grab sample assays up to 1.7% copper. For more information and detailed maps, see the Atsutla Gold Project section on Trailbreaker’s website.

Message from the President

“The Atsutla Gold project remains one of the few district-scale discoveries in the past decade. We now have deposit models and a stack of recommendations. The team is diligently planning the next steps. Stay tuned for the 43-101 report and other exciting developments for Trailbreaker Resources!”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer

For new information about the Company’s projects, please visit Trailbreaker’s website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker’s tweets at Twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd, use the ‘Contact’ section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com.

References
Généreux, C.A., 2023. Report on 2022 Structural Mapping (Revised), Atsutla Gold Project, Northwest BC. For Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. Terrane Geoscience Inc. January 09, 2023. Unpublished.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eca459ee-dff4-4298-a0be-223fa5871968


Latest Stories

  • The Dogs of Chernobyl Are Experiencing Rapid Evolution, Study Suggests

    A new study analyzed the DNA of feral dogs living near Chernobyl, compared the animals to others living 10 miles away, and found remarkable differences.

  • Nasa may have found life on Mars (but we won’t know for ten years)

    Nasa may have collected the first evidence of life on Mars… but it will take us ten years to find out.

  • New James Webb telescope photo of a galaxy cluster 6 billion light years away shows a trippy phenomenon where gravity warps spacetime

    One of the galaxies captured by Nasa's James Webb Telescope includes a galaxy known as the Cosmic Seahorse.

  • InfoWars' Alex Jones purchased a $4,000 cryogenic chamber and spent $100,000 on guns, filing shows

    InfoWars host Alex Jones has been accused of trying to shield his fortune after being ordered to pay $1.5 billion to Sandy Hook families.

  • Alien Probe or Eccentric Comet? This Space Mystery Won’t End

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/NASA/GettyIn September 2017, a very strange object streaked fast across the solar system and passed close to the sun before heading away. Shiny, oblong and potentially hundreds of feet in length, the object was unlike anything scientists had ever seen. Not exactly an asteroid. Not exactly a comet.Five years later, scientists are still arguing over the object, which they’ve named ‘Oumuamua. That’s Hawaiian for “scout.” It’s a debate that co

  • Going back to the moon: 'This is Canada on the world stage, doing big things'

    WASHINGTON — Ask Marc Garneau if he'd go back to space and the first Canadian to ever make the trip doesn't hesitate: "In a wink." It's another matter entirely, of course, whether the now-retired former astronaut and Quebec MP — at 74, he finally gave up his seat in the House of Commons just three weeks ago — still has the right stuff. "You always wonder, when you reach a certain age, whether you would still have that capability that you had when you were younger," said Garneau, who flew three S

  • A camera caught a fish swimming more than 8,300 meters below the surface near Japan, making it the deepest observation of a fish ever recorded

    Scientists photographed a snailfish in the Izu-Ogasawara trench at 8,336 meters below the ocean, making it the deepest recorded fish in history.

  • The astronauts vying to be the first woman on the moon

    Nasa is expected to name the first female astronaut to fly to the Moon on Monday as part of its plan to land a woman on the lunar surface for the first time.

  • NASA to announce astronauts chosen for Artemis II lunar flyby mission

    NASA plans on Monday to introduce the four astronauts for its Artemis II lunar flyby mission, set for launch as early as next year in what would be the first crewed voyage around the moon since the end of the Apollo era more than 50 years ago. Officials from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), which is contributing an astronaut to the crew, will join their U.S. counterparts for the announcement in Houston at Johnson Space Center, NASA's mission control base. Artemis II will mark the debut crewed flight - but not the first lunar landing - of an Apollo successor program aimed at returning astronauts to the moon's surface this decade and establishing a sustainable outpost there, creating a stepping stone to human exploration of Mars.

  • One New Zealand to use SpaceX satellites to improve coverage

    One New Zealand, formerly Vodafone NZ, said on Monday it had signed an agreement with billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX to use the U.S. company's Starlink satellites to provide cell coverage to 100% of New Zealand from late 2024. The technology would initially be for text and multimedia messaging services but would later extend to voice and data services in areas of New Zealand not currently connected, One New Zealand added in a statement. One New Zealand's mobile network covers 98% of places New Zealanders live and work but currently covers only 50% of the country’s landmass.

  • NASA to announce first Canadian astronaut for historic space mission

    A Canadian astronaut is set to be named as a crewmember for the upcoming Artemis II moon mission. In late 2024 the crew will travel beyond the Earth’s orbit in a test run for an actual moon landing.

  • Private Chinese firm scores first with liquid-propellant rocket launch

    Beijing Tianbing Technology Co on Sunday successfully launched a kerosene-oxygen rocket, becoming the first private Chinese launch company to send a liquid-propellant rocket into space and taking another step towards developing reusable rockets. Chinese commercial space firms have rushed into the sector since 2014, when private investment in the industry was allowed by the state. Many started making satellites while others including Beijing Tianbing focused on developing reusable rockets that can significantly cut mission costs.

  • Deepest-ever fish caught and filmed off Japan by scientists

    Fish have been caught more than 5 miles (8 kilometres) under the surface of the ocean for the first time ever - and filmed even deeper - by a joint Japanese-Australian scientific expedition. The expedition's chief scientist, Professor Alan Jamieson, said on Monday that two snailfish were caught in traps set 8,022 metres underwater in the Japan Trench, south of Japan, during a two-month voyage by a team from the University of Western Australia (UWA) and the Tokyo University of Marine Science. The snailfish, of the Pseudoliparis belyaevi species, are the first to be caught below 8,000 metres, the expedition said.

  • Who will be the first Canadian in deep space? Officials to unveil Artemis II crew

    HOUSTON — It's like a high-tech, high-stakes Canadian Idol finale — only instead of a recording contract, the prize is a perilous 10-day journey into deep space and a permanent place in history. Later today, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will introduce the four astronauts who will steer the next stage of an ambitious plan to establish a long-term presence on the moon. One of them will be Canadian — the first ever to venture beyond Earth's orbit and around the dark side of the lunar surface.

  • Deepest fish ever recorded revealed by scientists

    Scientists have set a new record for the deepest fish ever caught on camera - as well as the deepest catch ever made. The juvenile fish - a type of snailfish - was filmed swimming at 8,336m (27,349ft) in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench, south of Japan. The previous record - also a snailfish - was recorded at 8,178m (26,839ft) in the Pacific's Mariana Trench in 2017.

  • Government facing calls to ban animal water tests amid growing ethical outrage

    The Government is facing calls to ban a controversial form of animal testing amid growing ethical outrage.

  • Strawberry fields for ... winter?

    Alberta winters aren’t typically the ideal berry growing season, but a project near Hinton is aiming to change that and potentially create a more sustainable strawberry. In a world that is transitioning to net-zero the Latitude 53 project has been dubbed a “renewable energy and food security solution,” the project takes vertical gardening in Alberta to the next level by merging it with geothermal technology. However, questions remain about whether projects such as these will be a viable solution

  • Radar tracking sea duck migration across southeast N.B. skies

    The migratory path of black scoters is being followed over southeastern New Brunswick by researchers from Acadia and Mount Allison University, using marine radar and acoustic monitors set up in the Memramcook, Petitcodiac and Tantramar areas. The findings could help protect these large sea ducks that migrate each spring from the Bay of Fundy, and further down the Atlantic coast, to northern Quebec and Labrador, according to Devin de Zwaan, an avian ecologist and researcher at Acadia and Mount Al

  • Should labs try to create exotic animal meat?

    Lab-grown meat is an emerging trend, but where should it draw the line?

  • A Tennessee teenager was brutally injured on a bet for $20. Now his family is suing for millions.

    After an assault left teenager Kelsey Moore with a broken neck and loss of vision in one eye, he and his family are suing the other kids involved.