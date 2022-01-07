Trailblazing star Sidney Poitier, first Black man to win best actor Oscar, dies at 94

Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Sidney Poitier, a trailblazer for Hollywood diversity and a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, has died at 94.

Poitier died Thursday in the Bahamas, acting director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Bahamas Eugene Torchon-Newry confirmed to the Associated Press.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Prime Minister of the Bahamas and Poitier's rep for more information.

Poitier's legacy in film history is that of an icon: Many of his most memorable roles dealt with race in mainstream Hollywood films before others opted to do so. One biographer dubbed him the "Martin Luther King of the movies."

Actor Sidney Poitier is photographed with his Oscar statuette at the 36th Annual Academy Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on April 13, 1964. He won best actor for his role in &quot;Lilies of the Field.&quot;
Actor Sidney Poitier is photographed with his Oscar statuette at the 36th Annual Academy Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on April 13, 1964. He won best actor for his role in "Lilies of the Field."

The 1967 film "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner," in which Poitier starred in as the love interest opposite Katharine Houghton, offered a positive depiction of interracial couples during a time when more than a handful of states still had laws prohibiting interracial marriage.

Hollywood remembers Sidney Poitier: 'He showed us how to reach for the stars'

"Before Sidney, African American actors had to take supporting roles in major studio films that were easy to cut out in certain parts of the country. But you couldn't cut Sidney Poitier out of a Sidney Poitier picture," Denzel Washington said at the 2002 Academy Awards, presenting Poitier with an honorary Oscar. "He was the reason a movie got made: the first solo, above-the-title African American movie star."

Hollywood honors Sidney Poitier: 'He showed us how to reach for the stars'

Sidney Poitier was the first Black man to win a best actor Academy Award

Among his long list of accolades, Poitier became the first African American actor to be nominated for an Academy Award for best actor (for "The Defiant Ones" in 1958) and six years later became the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor, this time for "Lilies of the Field."

In Poiter's acceptance speech, he acknowledged the "long journey to this moment" and said he was "indebted to countless numbers of people" including the members of the Academy. Through overwhelmed breaths and big smiles, he ended: "All I can say is a very special thank you."

The American Film Institute included him on its 1999 list of greatest male Hollywood stars, Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 1974 and President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.

"It’s been said the Sidney Poitier does not make movies, he makes milestones – milestones of artistic excellence, milestones of America’s progress," Obama said before bestowing the actor with the nation's highest civilian honor. "

"Poitier not only entertained, but enlightened, shifting attitudes, broadening hearts, revealing the power of the silver screen to bring us closer together," he continued. "Poitier once called his driving passion to make himself a better person. He did. And he made us all a little bit better along the way."

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which opened in 2021, honored Poitier with its 10,000-square-foot lobby, dubbed the Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby.

In January 2021, Arizona State University named its new film school after him. The Sidney Poitier New American Film School was unveiled at a virtual ceremony .

The decision to name the school after Poitier was about much more than his achievements and legacy, but because he “embodies in his very person that which we strive to be — the matching of excellence and drive and passion with social purpose and social outcomes, all things that his career has really stood for,” said Michael M. Crow, president of the university.

At the time, his daughter Beverly Poitier-Henderson told The Associated Press her father was “doing well and enjoying his family,” and considered it an honor to be the namesake of the new film school.

Former President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier during ceremonies in the East Room at the White House in Washington on Aug. 12, 2009.
Former President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier during ceremonies in the East Room at the White House in Washington on Aug. 12, 2009.

Denzel Washington on Poitier's legacy: 'I'll always be following in your footsteps'

In 2001, 38 years after Poitier's pioneering Oscars win, Washington became just the second African American to receive the award for best actor for his role in "Training Day." On that same night, Poitier accepted an honorary Oscar for his contributions to the film industry.

"Forty years, I've been chasing Sidney – what do they do? They give (an award) to him the same night. I'll always be chasing you, Sidney," Washington said during his acceptance speech, as the two saluted each other with their respective trophies. "I'll always be following in your footsteps. There's nothing I'd rather do, sir."

"I was grateful, because (Washington) following me, as he did, he had taken the concept of African Americans in films to a place where I couldn't – I didn't," Poitier later said in an interview with the Academy.

"His win represented progress, it represented the dimensionalizing of the film industry," Poitier added. "It was an example of the persistence and effort and determination of young people of color. … It was a spectacular, spectacular evening."

Denzel Washington and Sidney Poitier pose for photos after an interview with USA TODAY in 2000.
Denzel Washington and Sidney Poitier pose for photos after an interview with USA TODAY in 2000.

How Sidney Poitier became an actor

Born in Miami on Feb. 20, 1927, to Bahamian tomato farmers traveling in the U.S. to sell crops, Poitier grew up on Cat Island in the Bahamas before moving to New York City alone at age 16.

"I was taught that I had basic rights as a human being. I was taught that I was someone," he told Oprah Winfrey in 2015 of how his upbringing later helped in navigating an industry that wasn't always accepting. "I knew we had no money – still, I was taught that I was someone. We had no electricity and no running water – still, I was taught that I was someone."

His acting career began with the American Negro Theater and five years later, he was starring in his first feature film: "No Way Out," a hospital drama about a doctor (Poitier) confronted with racism by a white patient he is working to save. He went on to star in films such as "To Sir, With Love" and "In the Heat of the Night." Over the years, he built up a reputation for playing gentle, kind and smart characters.

“A star like Sidney has a brand and Sidney worked very hard as an actor to make that brand," Houghton, Poitier's "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" co-star, told Vanity Fair in 2017.

"We didn’t use that word then, but OK, so who do I want to be? I want to be heroic; I want to be intelligent; I want to be noble; I want to be sensitive. As a Black man, he was going to be judged. He knew this. He had to be better than a white man. And that was his great gift to America. He chose to be the perfect man.”

Actor Sidney Poitier attends the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children&#39;s Foundation&#39;s 6th annual Christmas Gala and Fundraiser at Montage Beverly Hills on Dec. 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Actor Sidney Poitier attends the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation's 6th annual Christmas Gala and Fundraiser at Montage Beverly Hills on Dec. 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

Sidney Poitier's children, wives

Poitier had four daughters with his first wife, Juanita Hardy: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina. The couple divorced after five years of marriage. Poitier later married former actress Joanna Shimkus in 1976 and had two more daughters, Anika and Sydney.

"He is the most wonderful, generous, kind, honest man with the most integrity that I've ever known in my life," Joanna told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.

Poitier served on the board of directors for Disney from 1995 to 2003 and wrote three autobiographical books: The last, published in 2008, was a series of letters filled with his own life lessons, written to one of his great-granddaughters, Ayele.

"Each generation must be responsible for itself, and there is no escaping that," Poitier wrote in "Life Beyond Measure: Letters to My Great-Granddaughter."

"Even so, dearest Ayele, it can be helpful at crucial moments to listen to the murmurings of ancestors in whose footsteps we follow. … This is to say, little one, that though your great-great-grandfather and the elders from my time are sadly not with us anymore, we keep them alive in part by honoring the questions they searched their whole lives to answer. From the bits we can know of them and the other individuals from our collective family tree, we can better understand where we come from and where we're headed."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sidney Poitier dead: Hollywood legend and trailblazer was 94

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sidney Poitier: The actor who broke down Hollywood's racial barriers

    Sidney Poitier, the actor and director who helped break down Hollywood's racial barriers, dies aged 94.

  • Friday evening UK news briefing: Sidney Poitier dies - obituary

    Sidney Poitier dies | Sidney Poitier, the first black man to win the Best Actor Academy Award, has died at the age of 94. A big box-office star for roles in films like Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, In the Heat of the Night and Lilies of the Field, for which he won his Oscar, he was admired by white and black cinema audiences alike for the subtle integrity of his acting and for his striking good looks. Read his Telegraph obituary.

  • Barrier-breaking Sidney Poitier, 1st Black actor to win Best Actor Oscar, dead at 94

    Sidney Poitier, the trailblazing leading man who in the Civil Rights era loomed as large as an inspirational figure as he did a movie star, died Thursday. He was 94.

  • Florida zoo reports two Malayan tigers have tested positive for COVID. What’s next?

    Two Malayan tigers at ZooTampa at Lowry Park have tested positive for COVID-19, the Florida zoo announced.

  • Tributes paid to acting legend Sidney Poitier following death aged 94

    The star helped pave the way for generations of African-American actors.

  • Nor'easter Brings Heavy Snow to Massachusetts

    A quick moving nor’easter storm brought snow to Massachusetts in the early hours of January 7, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), as severe weather impacted the northeast.The NWS said the storm brought snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour to the eastern part of the country.Twitter user @BradyBGWX says this footage was filmed on Friday morning in Grafton, Massachusetts, which had a winter storm warning in place until 2 pm.The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories and warnings for several states, including New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Maryland. Credit: @BradyBGWX via Storyful

  • Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies

    Sidney Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, has died. Poitier, winner of the best actor Oscar in 1964 for “Lilies of the Field,” died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles, according to Latrae Rahming, the director of communications for the Prime Minister of Bahamas. “For over 80 years, Sidney and I laughed, cried and made as much mischief as we could," he wrote.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • The best male and females footballers in 2021

    Find out the top 3 male and female football players for 2021 according to the Guardian survey.

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Young Canadian squad races to fifth in World Cup luge relay in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany — Canada's young luge team raced to fifth place in the relay at a World Cup on Sunday. Trinity Ellis, a 19-year-old from Pemberton, B.C., Reid Watts, a 23-year-old from Whistler, B.C., and Calgarians Devin Wardrope (19) and Cole Zajanski (20) had a combined time of two minutes 25.587 seconds. "We are happy with the result even though our run wasn't the best," said Wardrope. "Getting the experience of racing the relay now is going to be so beneficial for us in our future slidi

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • VanVleet praises Raptors’ spirit and enthusiasm after win vs. Knicks

    Following a 35-point performance against the Knicks, Fred VanVleet had many good things to say about the Raptors’ core. He’s confident that Toronto will be a tough team to beat once they’re back to full health and continue to build on their chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Vancouver Canucks winger Alex Chiasson tests positive for COVID-19

    VANCOUVER — Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says the 31-year-old right-winger was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but he has not been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (Dec. 29), Justin Dowling (Dec. 30), Jason Dickinson (Jan. 1) and Elias Pettersson (Jan. 5). Boudreau says he's

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Nico Hischier scores in overtime, Devils beat Capitals 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — For Fred VanVleet, getting the band back together suited the Toronto Raptors guard just fine. VanVleet scored a season-high 35 points in the Raptors' 120-105 win against the depleted New York Knicks on Sunday, a game that saw all the significant Raptors healthy and playing together for the first time in the 2021-22 campaign. The Raptors began the season shorthanded because Pascal Siakam missed the first 10 games as he recovered from off-season shoulder surgery. Then a hip injury took d