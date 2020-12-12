Trailblazing country superstar Charley Pride dead at 86 from coronavirus complications

Charley Pride performs on a TV show, London, February 1975. (Photo: Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Charley Pride, the legendary baritone singer who broke barriers as the first Black country superstar and first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, died Saturday due to complications from COVID-19, according to a statement from his publicist, Jeremy Westby. He was 86 years old.

Born a sharecropper’s son in Sledge, Miss., on March 18, 1934, Charley Frank Pride bought his first guitar at age 14 and taught himself how to play. However, he first embarked upon a professional baseball career with the Memphis Red Sox, a Negro American League team, and served two years in the U.S. Army before seriously pursuing music, after injuries dashed his baseball hopes. Pride moved to Nashville in 1963 and two years later met famed producer Jack Clement, who invited him to a recording session at RCA Studio B; the resulting demos caught the attention of RCA Records’ Chet Atkins, who signed Pride in 1966. Pride went on to become RCA’s best-selling artist since Elvis Presley.

During the peak years of his recording career, between 1966 and 1987, Pride earned 52 top 10 country hits (36 of which went to No. 1), 12 gold albums, four Grammys (including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017), and three Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year in 1971. In 1967, he became the first Black artist to perform on the Grand Ole Opry since DeFord Bailey in 1925.

Pride was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 54th annual CMAs ceremony just last month, where he admitted that he was “nervous as can be” during his charming acceptance speech. At that time, Country Music Association SEO Sarah Trahern said, “Charley Pride is the epitome of a trailblazer. Few other artists have grown country music’s rich heritage and led to the advancement of country music around the world like Charley. His distinctive voice has created a timeless legacy that continues to echo through the country community today.”

Charley Pride at the 54th Annual CMA Awards, on Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo: ABC via Getty Images)

Pride’s Lifetime Achievement Award was presented during the Nov. 11 ceremony by rising Black country star Jimmie Allen, who stated, “I might never had a career in country music if it wasn't for a groundbreaking artist who made the best kind of history. … Thank you, Mr. Charley Pride, for all the songs and for breaking down so many barriers with your remarkable life.” On the CMAs telecast, Pride crooned his million-selling crossover single “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’” with Allen; this turned out to be his last public performance.

While it is unclear if Pride’s contracting of COVID-19 was linked to the CMA Awards, the Country Music Association did come under fire at that time for going ahead with a live, in-person, mostly maskless ceremony, at an indoor venue, Nashville’s Music City Center, during a week when there had been a coronavirus spike in Tennessee (the state had just reported its highest single-day increase four days earlier, with 5,071 new cases). Several artists that were slated to perform or attend the CMA Awards that evening — Lee Brice, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, Lady A’s Charles Kelley, and fiddle player Jenee Fleenor — withdrew at the last minute because they had either tested positive for the virus or had been exposed. However, in a statement addressing the controversy, the Country Music Association insisted, “We are following all protocols that have been put in place by the CDC as well as the creative unions to ensure we provide the safest environment possible.”

I don’t want to jump to conclusions because no family statement has been made, but if this was a result of the CMAs being indoors, we should all be outraged. Rest in power, Charley. https://t.co/rSIbsLNwYj — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) December 12, 2020

Pride is survived by his wife, Ebby Rozene Cohran Pride, four siblings, three children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the Pride family request that donations be made to the Pride Scholarship at Jesuit College Preparatory School, St. Philips School and Community Center, the Food Bank, or another charity of one’s choice. Upon hearing the news of the pioneering country artist’s death, his fans and friends took to social media to grieve and pay tribute.

I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you. (1/2) — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 12, 2020

So saddened to hear about the passing of Charley Pride. Prayers for his wife Rozene and his family. — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) December 12, 2020

I have no words... https://t.co/DY8TwxZwEq — Rissi Palmer (@RissiPalmer) December 12, 2020

Charley Pride will always be a legend in Country music. He will truly be missed but will always be remembered for his great music, wonderful personality and his big heart. My thoughts are with his wife Rozene and their family. RIP, Charley. pic.twitter.com/2IYFfx4kLo — Reba (@reba) December 12, 2020

I'm thankful for the example Mr. Pride set. Hard work and country music. #CharleyPride — cowboytroy (@cowboytroy) December 12, 2020

Oh, man. #CharleyPride Thank you did all the great music. RIP. #fuckcovid — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 12, 2020

Very sad news. Country music pioneer and legend, a man of many talents and grace, Charley Pride has passed away from COVID. I had the good fortune of interviewing him and loving his music. May he RIP. https://t.co/PWeMlo3ZvJ — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 12, 2020

When I met #CharleyPride I immediately noticed how kind he was. I told him I was a fan of his music and my Mom loved his music. She had only a few cassette tapes and a few of them were of his music.



In respect.

RIP, Mr. Pride pic.twitter.com/ZmFZd2TZeE — JIMMY WAYNE (@JimmyWayne) December 12, 2020

Saddened to hear about the passing of @countrymusichof member and pioneer Charley Pride. I traveled with him from Branson to the White House with a few cruises in between. My heart breaks for his wonderful wife Rozene and the their entire family. What a trail he blazed. 🙏 — storme warren (@stormewarren) December 12, 2020

It was an honor to to call you a friend #charleypride

Thank you always for being a hero, a pioneer, and one of the greats #RestInPeace 🙏🏾💔 https://t.co/rHXPhW9fT6 — Randy Jackson (@YO_RANDYJACKSON) December 12, 2020

Heartbroken to hear about Charley Pride. We just watched you on the CMA Awards. You have touched so many lives, and your music will continue to do just that. #CharleyPride pic.twitter.com/8zkUPcv5j3 — Chevel Shepherd (@officialchevel) December 12, 2020

Charley Pride was a dear friend & truly one of the sweetest men in the music business. I was privileged to be his opening act when I first came to town. pic.twitter.com/0HFeiORFUh — Lee Greenwood (@TheLeeGreenwood) December 12, 2020

