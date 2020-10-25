A trailblazer made visible: How world’s first black professional footballer is to be honoured in North East town where he first played

Widdowfield Street in Darlington is by any standards an unremarkable enough road.

At one end there is a Ladbrokes and a children’s playground; at the other, a small glass-making factory and a Sure Start centre. In between, it’s pretty much half a mile of back-to-back terraces.

Yet this innocuous through-fare 10 minutes from the town centre will next week become the unlikely setting for a memorial honouring one of England’s great – but oft-forgotten – trailblazers.

A huge two-storey high mural of Arthur Wharton is to be officially unveiled here on Wednesday.

Who’s he?

A good question. The world’s first black professional footballer, a goalkeeper of such ability he was called “invincible” by one 19th century newspaper, and a man who, even in the ideological context of Victorian Britain, refused to accept racism lying down.

While waiting for an athletics race in his early 20s, he overheard two other competitors calling him the N-word. “Allow me to give you to understand,” he later recalled telling the pair, “I not only run but do a little boxing when required.” They piped down. He won the race.

Over his 17-year footballing career spanning from 1885 to 1902, this son of a Grenadian-Scottish father and Ghanaian mother played for the era’s leading clubs including Sheffield United, Rotherham and the then giants of the game Preston North End.

A decent all-rounder, he also turned his hand to professional cricket in summer and was known for a period as the fastest man in the world after becoming the first person to complete 100 yards in 10 seconds flat.

But it was in Darlington, where he moved in his late teens, that he started this astonishing sporting career – hence, the new mural in Widdowfield Street.

The painting – completed on Saturday by Spanish street artist Jay Kaes – has been created adjacent to the Arthur Wharton Foundation’s head office, a little-known charity which, from this unlikely base, aims to use its namesake’s life to inspire a greater understanding of black history in Britain.

Why such a public piece now? Because, so says the charity, in the context of this year’s Black Lives Matter protests, there has never been a more important time for figures like Wharton to have their roles in our collective past highlighted for all to see.

“There’s been a lot in the news about this over the last few months but the fact is black lives won’t matter until black history matters,” founder Shaun Campbell tells The Independent between posing for drone-shot photographs alongside the vast painting. “Nothing will change – there will not be real racial equality – until we fully understand this aspect of the UK’s heritage. And when it comes to pioneers – certainly sporting pioneers – there is no-one more important than this guy.”

View photos Arthur Wharton street mural in DarlingtonArthur Wharton Foundation More

This is not, it should be said, the first such tribute to Wharton.

A stunning 16-foot statue already commemorates him at St George’s Park, the FA’s national football centre in Staffordshire.

Yet, as significant as this 2014 piece is, the fact that it is on private land means the only people who ever really see it, notes Campbell, are “England players when they train”.

Having this new portrait in the middle of one of Darlington’s least fashionable neighbourhoods – close to where the man himself first played his beloved game – is a way of beaming the area’s (and country’s) multi-cultural past back into the present.

Story continues