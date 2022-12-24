‘A trailblazer.’ Head Recorder’s Columbus court judge looks to retirement

Judge Julius Hunter grew up in Columbus, Ohio. Years later, he found himself in love with another Columbus 670 miles away.

Over the past 27 years, Hunter has filled roles such as pro temp Recorder’s Court judge, city council member, defense lawyer and head Recorder’s Court judge for the city of Columbus.

“I’ve fallen in love with Columbus, Ga., through my wife,” said Hunter.

Hunter said looking back on his life the greatest thing to happen to him was meeting his future wife Saundra Lewis, whom he met while attending Moorehouse College in Atlanta. Hunter is now retiring from his position in order to spend more time with family.

Hunter began his career with Alabama Legal Services in Phenix City after graduating from law school at the University of Tennessee. Legal Services helps represent the indigent in civil cases.

He has defended heart-wrenching cases such as a woman charged with the murder of her twins and seen personal victories such as reuniting a mother with her child for another Christmas after she lost custody of the child.

He said cases like that were why he decided to get into law. He said he would feel good after clients successfully fulfilled Chapter 13 bankruptcy plans and got out of bankruptcy.

Hunter said one of the best things about this country has is this legal system that allows people to seek regress. He said, “I’ve just been honored to be a part of that system.”

“It just seemed to me that Columbus seemed like a really nice place to raise kids,” said Hunter. Now that he’s retiring, he can spend time with his three daughters, who have become lawyers and a reporter, and their children.

Lastly, he can spend time with his wife, former director of Metra for the city.

A good guy

“He’s the constant gentleman,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson who worked with Hunter for many years when they both served on city council together.

“Julius was always a guy that I kind of tried to emulate a little bit because he managed to stay so calm and he never got too ruffled,” said Henderson. “He just stayed focus on his objective and that was trying to make sure that the folks of his district were well represented.”

Henderson called him a great councilor and great judge who has been “incredibly fair.” He described Hunter as a man “driven by service” who took his job of serving his community seriously.

Henderson thanked Hunter on his longtime service to the people of the city of Columbus.

Attorney Shevon Thomas II also had words of admiration for Hunter on his retirement.

“He knows the law, he’s very thorough, and he’ s fair and he’s always been fair,” said Thomas. He described Hunter as a “trailblazer” and said the Columbus community is lucky to have Hunter representing this city.

When Thomas brought his daughter to court with him one day, Hunter let Thomas’ daughter come up to the bench and spoke to her and let her have a front seat. Other times Hunter has taken time to discuss different areas of law with Thomas to help the next generation of lawyers.

“I just always felt that he was fair and somebody I could look up to,” said Thomas.

Hunter will be replaced by David B. Ranieri as the the Chief Recorder’s Court judge.

Ranieri has served as chief assistant solicitor for Muscogee County State Court since 2014. He has also held positions such as senior assistant district attorney, senior assistant solicitor general and captain in the US Army’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps.