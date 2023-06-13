‘Trail of torment’ before man’s suicide leads to charges against woman, PA cops say

Nearly two years after a Pennsylvania man died by suicide, his estranged girlfriend is charged in his death, officials say.

Mandie Reusch, 35, is charged with aiding suicide and harassment, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said in a June 13 news release.

The Greensburg woman is accused of sending “heinous and graphic” messages to 37-year-old Kevin Metzger for months. The vicious remarks were “continuous and unrelenting,” officials said, and only stopped with Metzger’s death on June 18, 2021.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

An investigation following his death revealed a “trail of torment and solicitation,” officials said.

The messages started while Metzger was attending military training, PennLive reported. Reusch is accused of telling Metzger that she and their daughter would be moving in with another man and , among other things, that the child “would be better off not even knowing you.” She also repeatedly urged the man to harm himself, officials said.

Phil Dilucente, Reusch’s attorney, says that while some might see Reusch’s comments as “mean or immoral,” they are not illegal.

“It was a very emotional relationship, just like any lover’s spats that folks have with one another,” Dilucente said, adding that the charges are very uncommon under the circumstances.

“She’s very disappointed with the justice system here today, and looking forward to the June 27th preliminary hearing date,” he said.

But the district attorney’s office said the “level of bullying, harassment and threats” in this case “rose to a criminal level.”

“Mr. Metzger may still be here today if those messages did not influence and encourage him to take his own life,” officials said. “We extend our condolences to the Metzger family for their loss and the grief they have experienced since his death. We will not allow or tolerate this kind of egregious behavior.”

Along with being a father, Metzger served in the military for 20 years, loved the outdoors and “had a passion for music,” according to his obituary.

“He would invite, lead, and document his climbing, repelling, snowboarding, biking, kayaking, and hiking adventures,” the obituary said. “He enjoyed playing with gadgets and utilizing and providing gear in his outdoor activities.

“He enjoyed a good time but was always there for his friends in tough times. He was a selfless and dedicated friend,” the obituary read. “Above all though, he passionately cared for his daughter.”

Strangers move in, make 79-year-old ‘a prisoner in his own home,’ Texas officials say

Teen tried to hire hitman to kill 7-year-old, but the website was fake, Iowa cops say

School bus driver duct-tapes 10-year-old to restrain him, Pennsylvania officials say

Dad finds accused sex predator hiding in 13-year-old daughter’s closet, Illinois cops say