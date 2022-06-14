Trail runner dies a hero on mountain he climbed nearly 6,000 times

Claudio Ghezzi was an avid trail runner and mountaineer - Facebook

A record-breaking Italian trail runner has died after coming to the aid of fellow trekkers on a mountain he had climbed nearly 6,000 times.

Claudio Ghezzi, 69, slipped and fell while running down 2,410 metre-high Monte Grigna Settentrionale, a mountain he knew intimately having scampered up it several times a week for the last four decades.

Known in the area as “the King of the Grigna”, he had reached a mountain refuge near the summit when he heard that a woman and her children were in difficulty on a section of path that has to be negotiated with the aid of iron chains, at an altitude of around 2,000 metres.

He ran off to help them and had planned to climb back up to the rifugio afterwards.

But on the way lost his footing, perhaps on loose rocks, fell around 20 metres and died.

The local alpine rescue service immediately swung into action but by the time rescuers reached the scene, there was nothing they could do.

Claudio Ghezzi was hiking in the mountains that overlook Lake Como - Getty

The woman and her children were helped back down the mountain, which overlooks Lake Como in northern Italy.

Social media was flooded with messages and tributes to Mr Ghezzi, who had taken part in mountaineering expeditions in the Himalaya of Nepal and Pakistan as well as the mountains of Peru, Chile and Bolivia.

He was a keen trail runner and had notched up 5,600 ascents of Monte Grigna over 40 years.

“I think we’ll only really believe he’s gone when we don’t see him arrive tomorrow with his rucksack on his back and a smile on his face,” said Alex Torricini, the manager of Rifugio Brioschi, the refuge at the top of the mountain.

“We were preparing to hold a party for his 70th birthday, which he was due to celebrate on July 4. When he didn’t return and we saw the helicopter, we knew something terrible had happened.”

Alberto Locatelli, a photographer who had covered Mr Ghezzi’s feats of endurance said: “It doesn’t surprise me that he fell while going to help someone. He was like that – generous and altruistic.”

A former warehouse worker, his record-breaking ascents of the mountain are officially recognised by the Italian Alpine Club or Club Alpino Italiano.

“I go up the mountain because it is close to my home and because from the top there is a fabulous panorama,” he said in one interview.