Trail of Little Debbie wrappers helps cops crack string of thefts, Virginia police say

Little Debbie played a big role in helping police arrest an accused burglar in Virginia, officials announced.

The Virginia Beach Police Department got a call at 7:40 a.m. Aug. 15 about an unsecured door at an endodontics building, police said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they learned that someone had entered the building and stolen several items, including food, the Aug. 25 release said.

During the investigation, police found a “trail” of Little Debbie wrappers leading to a secretive location nearby. It was there they found the accused burglar with most of the stolen items, according to the release.

The accused burglar, identified as a 52-year-old man, was also found in possession of stolen property from a bakery’s vehicle, police said.

The man was arrested on charges of burglary, auto tampering, auto tampering-destruction and two counts of possession of stolen property, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101.

Man gets order at Subway — then robs cashier, steals from tip jar, Louisiana cops say

Wendy’s robbed by man wearing straw hat who crawled through window, Florida video shows

Taco Bell night shift turns combative and ends with arrest of worker, Florida cops say

Veterinarian put pets ‘at risk’ by stealing drug and injecting himself with it, feds say