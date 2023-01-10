Trail groomers face challenges

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — It’s been tough sledding for the Thunder Bay Adventure Trails Snowmobile Club this season.

The groomers from the club have been out on the trails three times as of Jan. 3, but keep running into deep patches of water that won’t allow the trails to be opened.

“It is really tough, slow going this year, that’s for sure,” said Thunder Bay Adventure Trails Snowmobile Club groomer-co-ordinator, Adrian Tessier. “We got some major issues with lots of water, wet spots, creeks and springs. There’s zero frost in the ground. That’s giving us a lot of grief.”

In a normal winter, the club would have groomed a good portion of the 400 kilometres of trails that surround Thunder Bay during the first week of January, but Mother Nature hasn’t been co-operating.

“The snow right now is well above the knees and that’s very hard to work with,” said Tessier, who is in his 12th season grooming the trails for the club. “We’re trying to pack a base and we like to have the base packed right down to the ground..

“We’re doing the best we can packing the trails, but they’re not coming out very well. They’re rough. Our biggest thing is the water. We can’t open a trail if there’s flowing water.

“There’s a lot of creeks that will fill up with the groomer, we’ll just push snow in there and make a snow bridge. This year our experience is we go to fill the creek, go over it and when we turn around to come back for the return trip, the creek is open again.”

Tessier said the water problems have been found throughout the trail system.

“Pick a trail, it’s got a couple of rough spots on it,” lamented Tessier. “Coming right out of Kakabeka Falls for example, once you come out of the park and cross (Highway 590), there’s probably three or four springs on the side hill.

“People go up in there with their vehicles and get water out of the one spring. That runs down our trail and at the bottom of the hill there’s a little bit of a pond and a groomer broke through there (on Jan. 1) in about two feet of water. Normally, there’s not that much water — normally there’s like 8-10 inches or something — which isn’t an issue, two feet is an issue. There’s no way we can open that piece of trail.”

Tessier said the club has had snowmobilers out to help pack the trails, but have been getting stuck in the swamps. Tessier also indicated that the club is one groomer down as the machine is awaiting parts.

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal