Trail Blazers host the Knicks in cross-conference game

New York Knicks (25-31, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (22-34, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland and New York play in non-conference action.

The Trail Blazers are 15-16 in home games. Portland is sixth in the Western Conference shooting 35.4% from deep, led by Keljin Blevins shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Knicks are 12-16 on the road. New York gives up 106.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anfernee Simons is averaging 16.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Julius Randle is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 103.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 108.1 points, 48.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Keon Johnson: day to day (ankle), Eric Bledsoe: day to day (achilles), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).

Knicks: RJ Barrett: out (ankle), Nerlens Noel: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press