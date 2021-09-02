Videos show historic flooding in New York after Ida blasts the Northeast
NEW YORK — As Ida made its way to the northeast, unprecedented flooding hit New York with photos and videos capturing the affects of the powerful storm.
Videos shared on social media showed the Brooklyn Queens Expressway impassible, cars stuck in streets in Elmhurst, Queens, and water racing into subway stations in Manhattan. More than 3 inches of rain fell in Central Park in one hour.
The National Weather Service office in New York declared a flash flooding emergency Wednesday night as flooding in Queens and Brooklyn turned major streets into rivers and swamped basement and first floor apartments.
The New York City Police Department told USA TODAY there have been 7 deaths linked to the flooding.
VERY BAD flooding situation in NYC tonight… and that still seems like a massive understatement. pic.twitter.com/WGamSH94kw
— John Kassell (@wxkassell) September 2, 2021
As of Thursday morning, 21 New York City substations still had flooding and a time was not disclosed for when they would be back online, Acting MTA Chairman Janno Lieber told NY1.
Here are some photos and videos of flooding in New York circulating social media:
The LIE right now. #nyc #flooding pic.twitter.com/WKKf3VNMUF
— Arnold Davick (@ArnoldNYCTV) September 2, 2021
This is an apartment in NYC right now during the flooding 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nzsixe9tiU
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 2, 2021
We’re not going to talk about to flooding in nyc and Jersey I guess? pic.twitter.com/YaMTwujemL
— Is it Mother Nature? or is it Gobal Warming (@mandygrhm) September 2, 2021
I grabbed my toothbrush, now I just need to get Jack. #titanic #NYCFlooding pic.twitter.com/6x7GCo9W7P
— Letstalkaboutit (@letstalkitout_) September 2, 2021
