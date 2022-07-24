The tragic true stories that would have saved Netflix’s smug and stupid Persuasion

Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot in the Netflix adaptation of Persuasion - Netflix

If they’ve seen the reviews for their adaptation of Persuasion, Netflix is possibly, like the novel’s heroine Anne Elliot in the year 1806, harbouring one or two regrets about their recent decisions. This latest re-telling of Jane Austen’s tale of lost love and second chances has steered some way off course from the source material, with far too many departures from the writer’s exquisite dialogue and characterisation to please her fans.

Yet there is one detail of Persuasion’s original plot that the streaming giant is not alone in omitting from their adaptation. Easy enough to miss as a modern reader of the novel but usually even more so when the story is brought to us on screen, stage or radio, is that Austen’s star-crossed lovers, sensible Baronet’s daughter Anne and charming, newly rich naval Captain Frederick Wentworth, rekindle their romance in the fragile period of peace that was shattered by Napoleon’s audacious escape from Elba.

Uncharacteristically precise with the set of dates she included in the last of her completed works, Austen was subtly yet definitively telling readers that her story, which begins in late summer 1814, when Britain was still celebrating the coming of peace after 20 years of near-continuous conflict with France, draws to a close with the couple’s engagement in the same week that the exiled emperor absconded in February 1815, ultimately forcing the nation back onto a war footing. In a novel all about risk, wasted opportunities and the fundamental uncertainty of the future, it’s both a pretty integral and poignant element.

Unusual in giving it space on screen is the adaptation to beat for many Janeites, the BBC’s 1995 made-for-TV movie. Unlike the Netflix version – in which the war is almost expunged entirely, with Wentworth seemingly having spent his years at sea rescuing beached whales – it bookends the drama with scenes showing Admiral Croft toasting Napoleon’s abdication aboard ship; and then, in a candlelit drawing room announcing the news of his escape.

But the latter is a blink-and-you-miss-it moment; even as the Admiral speaks, Anne’s attention (and ours) is diverted towards the entrance of her affianced. The collision of rekindled romance and resumption of war utterly fails to intrude on the happy ending. In fact, it is easily forgotten as the closing shots roll in, showing Anne and Wentworth together on the deck of a ship, looking out on a calm and sunlit sea.

Colonel Sir William Howe De Lancey, mortally wounded during the Battle of Waterloo - Bridgeman Images

When the book was first published in 1817, however, that collision would have cast a dark shadow over the romantic storyline. In the minds of many Austen’s earliest readers as they reached the novel’s climax would have been the fear and turmoil they well remembered following Napoleon’s unexpected and unwelcome return. The sudden suspension of naval demobilisation; the soldiers called back to duty, and sent post-haste to the Continent; the ships that followed to stand-by in case of an eventual retreat.

They knew, too, that there were real couples whose stories paralleled Persuasion’s fictional one. Not just newly married naval wives who had endured “the tax of quick alarm” that Austen hinted at for Anne, when husbands were sent with their ships to provide reinforcement in the Mediterranean; but army brides who had endured something far worse, given the way military events unfolded.

In the case of one army officer and his wife, life mirrored art pretty closely indeed. In the autumn of 1814, just as Wentworth arrived to unsettle Anne in the fictional Uppercross, a similarly dashing veteran had set the ladies of Edinburgh society all a-flutter. Taking up a posting at army headquarters, Colonel Sir William De Lancey had been back on British soil for the first time in six years. Sharing with his fictional counterpart a view that war was “an unfit situation for a woman”, he had sacrificed the better part of his youth to military service, and, at 38, had been every bit as ready as Wentworth to fall in love and settle down. It was a kind, intelligent and unpretentious Baronet’s daughter who had won his heart, too. He and Magdalene Hall were engaged by March 1815 and married – as perhaps the Wentworths would have been – by the beginning of April.

Yet nothing short of tragedy had followed. No more than ten days into their honeymoon in the Scottish countryside, William had been informed he was wanted by Wellington to act as Quartermaster-General in Belgium, where the allied armies were assembling. Less than eight weeks after walking down the aisle he had been back on duty in Brussels, and in less than 11 weeks, back on the battlefield. At Waterloo, he was struck by a ricocheting cannonball and thrown from his horse, sustaining unsurvivable injuries. In just a matter of days, Magdalene, who had been no less determined than Mrs Croft not to be separated from her husband, had been turned from proud, supportive bride to devoted nursemaid. By the time her three-month anniversary rolled around, she was returning home to Britain a widow.

Amanda Root and Ciaran Hinds in the BBC’s 1995 adaptation of Persuasion - Alamy

And her story was not a one-off. There were another two officers married after the peace who perished leaving grieving brides, one at Waterloo and the other a few days later. And even those newly-wedded wives not bereaved suffered intense anxiety. Lord Fitzroy Somerset, military secretary to Wellington had, like De Lancey, plunged headlong into matrimony in the heady period of peace, meeting and marrying his wife Emily within four months of Napoleon’s exile to Elba. She had been heavily pregnant when she followed him to Brussels; her daughter barely a month old as she sat listening to the distant rumble of cannon fire, waiting for news.

When Fitzroy was brought home to her from the Waterloo battlefield, carried in a cart, his uniform was soaked with so much blood she was said to be certain he was dead. In actual fact, he was thanking providence for escaping with only an arm missing; amputated in a primitive field hospital, where he had reportedly calmly asked for the discarded limb to be returned so he could remove a ring given by his wife.

Such was the potent blend of romance and tragedy in the De Lanceys’ story, however, that theirs was the one that touched hearts – and perhaps even captured Austen’s imagination. Sir Walter Scott had already immortalised the Colonel as a newlywed in his poem The Field of Waterloo, which her letters reveal she asked to borrow from her publisher in November 1815, at the very moment she was working on Persuasion.

Whether any one true story inspired her or none, they do reflect the hazards she and her first readers knew lay on the horizon for her lovers, reunited at a moment of such great uncertainty. None of them thought Anne Elliot would be starting married life with the smug wink of the Netflix version, that’s for sure.

The Game of Hearts: The Lives and Loves of Regency Women by Felicity Day is published on September 29 by Blink Publishing. Persuasion is on Netflix now