‘It’s a tragic, tragic story.’ Young married Azle couple die 2 weeks apart of COVID-19

Jennifer and Ladd Mason were soul mates, and always wanted to be together.

They married six years ago, and they shared a sense of adventure and loved to travel.

But their lives ended tragically after both were hospitalized with COVID-19 and died within two weeks of one another. They chose not to get vaccinated.

Lola Smith, who is Jennifer Mason’s mother, said she doesn’t want any “bashing” of her daughter and son-in-law’s decision not to get vaccinated, but she hopes their story will save lives and prevent other families from going through tragic losses.

“It’s a tragic, tragic story. Nothing can bring them back. Nothing can make it okay, but if it spurs someone to get vaccinated, and it could save a life…,” she said tearfully.

Jennifer Nichole Smith Mason, 35, died Tuesday afternoon, and her husband, James Richard “Ladd” Mason, 39, died early in the morning on Aug. 31.

They were both at Texas Health Harris Methodist in Azle.

Smith said her son-in-law came down with COVID first. He was hospitalized Aug. 26. Her daughter Jennifer tested positive Aug. 21 and went to the emergency room Aug. 28.

The couple spent several days in the ER because the intensive care unit was full of COVID patients, Smith said.

Ladd Mason was moved to a “regular room” on Aug. 30, but he went into respiratory distress, and doctors couldn’t revive him. He died Aug. 31.

Smith said her daughter Jennifer was sedated and didn’t know about her husband’s death. She was placed on a ventilator Sept. 2, her mother said.

On Tuesday, Jennifer’s blood pressure dropped, and her heart rate increased.

“I was told she would have a trache and a feeding tube for the rest of her life. I said take her off of the drugs, take her off of everything. She wouldn’t want to live like that,” Lola Smith said.

Long-time family friend Vickie Pinske described Ladd and Jennifer as “regular country people.” They were not into politics, she said.

Pinske said she remembered Jennifer as a little girl who would tell her stories about school while her mother did Pinske’s hair. She had a dry sense of humor and loved crafting.

Pinske said she saw the Masons about four weeks ago when they stopped by Smith’s salon to hang pictures.

She described Ladd as helpful, somewhat shy and quiet. He was a computer “guru” who played the guitar and made writing pens out of olive wood from The Holy Land.

Pinske said she is trying to come to terms with the tragic deaths of the young couple.

“The pain of watching the parents wait for any phone call was excruciating, totally preventable,” she said.

Jennifer Mason was born April 23, 1986 in Fort Worth. She graduated from Northwest High School in 2004 and she was a lead pharmacy technician for McKesson Medical Supplies, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare.

Ladd Mason was born Oct. 20, 1981 in Victorville, CA. He graduated from Springtown High School and worked in information technology for Tate Innovations.

They did everything together

Ladd Mason loved cooking, reading and taking care of his animals, and he would do anything for Jennifer, Smith said.

“Jennifer was a beautiful, colorful person, and she would have a different hair color every couple of weeks,” Smith said.

They got together every Sunday, and the three had a side craft business and went to craft shows.

The couple loved to take cruises, and when they went on a cruise for their honeymoon, Smith described how her daughter texted her every day.

“She was my beautiful bird, she was my best friend,” her mother said.

Smith was with her daughter when she died at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

“As she took her last breath, I told her to run to Ladd and he would hold her in his big arms forever.”

Smith said there will be a joint memorial service for Jennifer and Ladd Mason, but arrangements are pending. “We will mix their ashes together,” she said.