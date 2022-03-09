‘Tragic, industrial accident’: Worker killed inside port-a-potty at Florida landfill

A freak accident occurred at a Florida work site last week toward the end of the day, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

A Winter Haven man who was inside a port-a-potty was killed when a coworker ran over the portable facility around 5 p.m. Friday, just as the shifts were winding down, according to the sheriff’s office.

‘Tragically killed’: Florida residents want answers after lost dog is run over by school bus

The 40 year old victim was a traffic control contractor at the North Central Landfill, located about 50 miles southwest of Orlando. The so-called spotter directed incoming and outgoing dump trucks as they moved trash in the landfill.

A Florida teacher was killed in the parking lot of her school. How the community reacted

The bulldozer operator who accidentally ran over his coworker apparently had his view partially blocked by the vehicle’s front blade, a PCSO spokesperson told Tampa Bay’s 10 News.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating. While an autopsy was scheduled, the sheriff’s office said the incident appears to be a “tragic, industrial accident.”

Both the victim and driver were both employees of CertiTemp, a company contracted by the county. Martha Santiago, chairwoman of the Polk County Board of County Commissioners, also called the incident “tragic” in a statement and added that this was the first death at the landfill.