‘A tragic day’: 5 killed in Raleigh shooting, including one officer. Here’s what we know.

Seven people were shot — five fatally — Thursday afternoon in northeastern Raleigh near the Neuse River Greenway.

One of those who was killed was an off-duty Raleigh police officer. One of the two injured people also is a police officer.

A suspect was in custody at 9:37 p.m., police said.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and the Raleigh Police Department held two press conferences Thursday night to provide updates on the active shooter situation that took place in the Hedingham neighborhood.

“You pray that something like this will never happen here. It did,” Baldwin said.

Here is what we know as of Thursday night from press briefings and news releases.

City officials will have a press briefing at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

How many people were shot in Raleigh?

Five people were killed, including an off-duty Raleigh Police officer.

Two other people were injured and taken to the hospital.

One of the injured is a Raleigh Police K-9 officer. He was released Thursday night.

The other person remains in critical condition, as of 10:45 p.m., said Lt. Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department.

“It’s a tragic day,” Baldwin said. “Raleigh police have lost one of its own.”

Is there a suspect in custody?

At 8 p.m., Raleigh police had a suspect “contained.” At 9:37 p.m., the suspect was in custody and was taken to WakeMed Hospital.

Police say the suspect is a juvenile male but have not identified him or his condition.

Who were the victims?

City officials have not named the victims, including the off-duty officer who was fatally shot.

What is a timeline of the shooting?

5:13 p.m.: Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications received a call about a person shot near the 6000 block of Osprey Cove Drive. The road is in the Hedingham subdivision in northeastern Raleigh with houses facing the Neuse River Greenway Trail. The greenway, part of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, follows the Neuse River.

5:40 p.m. Raleigh police send out an alert about the increased presence in the neighborhood and advise residents near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive to remain in their homes and call 911.

Story continues

6:49 p.m. Raleigh police turn their direction to an area about 6 miles away. They tell people in the area of McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Club Road and Old Milburnie Road to remain indoors. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

6:54 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper tweets that he has spoken with Baldwin and “instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh.”

8 p.m. Raleigh police have a suspect “contained” in a residence in the area, they report at a 9 p.m. news conference. At 8:27 p.m., Raleigh police say that a suspect is not in custody, despite conflicting reports.

9:04 p.m. At a news conference, Baldwin reports that five people were killed, including an off-duty Raleigh Police officer. Two more people were injured and taken to WakeMed Hospital, including a police officer.

9:37 p.m. Raleigh Police says the suspect — a male juvenile — has been taken into custody.

Raleigh and NC officials react to ‘tremendous tragedy’ in five shooting deaths