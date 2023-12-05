The tragic consequences of relying on cheap, foreign care workers are now inevitable

If you want dignified end of life care, offloading it to the lowest paid foreign workers is not really the way to go about it - Kirsty Wigglesworth

Imagine being a Romanian care worker in a home in Somerset who has just discovered an elderly lady with her head trapped under a stairlift, struggling to breathe. That lady was your responsibility – you weren’t supposed to leave her unattended.

She’s 91, has dementia and can’t see very well, but you did – probably because somebody else needed your attention. You left her alone for five minutes and she tried to climb the stairs by herself and fell, and now she’s trapped.

And you’re panicking, in this strange foreign country you find yourself in, and so you call your colleague, who’s Indian, to come and help, but she’s panicking too, and neither of you speak English very well, so you can’t really communicate with each other.

And you know you need to call 999 and get the paramedics to come, and you tell them, again and again, that the lady is “blocked”, but they don’t understand, and besides, you’re not sure of the difference between “alert” and “alive” or “breathing” and “bleeding”, so when the ambulance finally gets there, the old lady has died. On your watch.

Unimaginably awful. I mean, she was your responsibility. Her life was in your hands. And you left her, and then you failed her again because you couldn’t make yourself understood, and this is the consequence. It’s your fault. And then you had to tell her daughter that her mother had died, but again, your English isn’t so good and so you just said “your mother’s dead” and you know that’s pretty blunt but you don’t know any other way to say it, because you haven’t actually passed your Secure English Language Test, so you’re not technically qualified to work in the UK anyway, but nobody checked, and they needed someone to do the job, so they gave it to you.

It’s a grim tale. Horrible for Barbara Rymell, who died last August after getting trapped in that stairlift. Incredibly distressing for her family, who still can’t understand why she was the only resident in the care home to have a first-floor bedroom, even though she couldn’t use the stairs or stairlift on her own.

And, I would imagine, also distressing for the care workers involved, whose remit was to provide attention and comfort to these most vulnerable of citizens.

But right now, it’s also a salutary tale. Because amid the furore surrounding James Cleverly’s new immigration plan, one thing sticks out like a sore thumb.

It’s not that the minimum salary threshold for a skilled worker visa is jumping to just under £40k. It is that health and care workers are exempt from the rise.

Which means that Romanians and Indians and Africans and other foreign workers will continue to come to this country for a minimum wage of £26,200, because they are not classified as skilled workers, regardless of how much we need their skills. For doing it, they will earn £1,765 a month, or £407 per week.

Not bad, you might say. Four hundred quid a week! Or a tenner – ish – an hour. Minimum wage, basically.

So why, then, don’t any Brits want to do it? Why, instead, are we essentially saying that we’re happy to import cheap labour – and make no mistake, this is the cheapest of legal labour – to look after our most vulnerable citizens: our babies and toddlers on one hand and our grannies and grandpas on the other, to fill the enormous gaps in the social care system?

Because we Brits know that this is hard work, for not very much in return. It’s wiping bottoms and cleaning up vomit; it’s changing bedsheets and giving medicine to fractious, confused elderly people who are lonely and often frightened, so might well be rude and difficult.

It’s helping people who’ve just come out of hospital adapt to their new, restricted routines. It’s not being able to leave an old lady with dementia for even five minutes in case she wanders off and attempts to operate domestic machinery.

And it’s caring for other people’s babies rather than your own. (To add insult to injury, the minimum threshold for a family visa is being more than doubled, to £38,700, which means if you’re prepared to come to the UK to work in social care, you won’t necessarily be guaranteed the comfort of your own family).

And yes, you need to speak a basic level of English, but the job itself is unqualified – although you need to do lots of training because these jobs require a lot of knowledge. It’s also badly paid and relentless because there will always be people who need to be cared for.

And that’s the real outrage here: this is about people who need looking after. This is a job that comes with huge responsibilities. It’s not stacking shelves in Tesco, or cleaning offices, where you can do the hours, collect your pay and go home and forget about the work. You’re responsible for people’s lives – as the tragedy at Ashley House residential home illustrates.

But, with minimum wage salaries for care work, and our willingness to let cheap foreign workers come and do the work for that money – turning a blind eye to whether they can even speak our language – what we as a country are saying is, we put no value on social care.

We don’t want to know – or at least, we don’t want to look. We don’t want to think about the realities of what our care workers face, because that would mean admitting to ourselves that this is work that, in reality, we often feel that we should be doing ourselves; that families used to do, before we had a choice as to whether we wanted or needed to outsource it.

There is a genuine debate to be had about care – what it’s there for, and what we want it to facilitate. Do we, for example, want those who care for our dependents – our small children and our ageing relatives – to be doing it to free other people up to go to work? Is it about greasing the wider wheels of the engine of the economy? Bring the cheap labour in to do the care work, then those capable of higher paid professional work can earn more, and eventually, perhaps, those riches can trickle down.

Or do we want our care system to be there to provide the best possible outcomes for our smallest citizens, and give the most dignity to our eldest? Because that’s something else entirely, and that means awkward conversations about who we want to do that job, and what we’re prepared to pay them.

Unfortunately, these two systems are basically incompatible. If you want, for example, more women to work, you need to provide almost round-the-clock (or certainly waking/working hours) care for small children, and to be able to put your relative in a home that will do the equivalent when they’re old and have similar needs.

But if you want optimal outcomes for children, or comfortable, dignified and loving end of life care, offloading the responsibility for it to the lowest paid foreign workers is not really the way to go about it. We are rightly horrified by Barbara Rymell’s ending. But whose fault was it that those care workers couldn’t understand English properly? Theirs, for daring to work in a country other than their own? Or ours, for allowing them to come and do the job regardless, because frankly they were willing to do it?

It is not possible for every single person with a dependent relative, or one with additional needs, to quit their job to look after them at home. Nor should we expect them to. A person with dementia, for example, needs an intense level of care. It is not reasonable to expect their relatives to manage that alone.

But Cleverly’s ruling, within a crackdown on immigration being billed as delivering the biggest ever reduction of net migration, is a tacit admission that we don’t pay care workers properly or value them sufficiently for what they facilitate for the rest of us.

Until we do, more tragedies like that of Barbara Rymell are sadly inevitable.

