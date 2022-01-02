Tragedy as motorcyclist, 20, is killed in Audi hit-and-run

Saleem Ahmed (Family handout )

The mother of a 20-year-old motorcyclist has spoken out after her son was killed in a brutal hit-and-run.

Saleem Ahmed was killed after a collision with an Audi TT on Hainault Road, Redbridge, at around 9.20pm on December 17.

The driver of the Audi fled from the scene on foot.

One arrest has been made in connection with the incident and detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating.

Saleem’s mother Nadia said his family was “struggling to process his death”.

“I would ask anyone who has information about the incident personally, please speak to the police. Please do the right thing, for Saleem and our family,” she said.

Detective Sergeant Eddie Coleman, leading the investigation, said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident that has left a family devastated.

“The driver made off from the scene.

“If anyone has any information in relation to this fatal collision, please come forward and speak to police.

“I am also asking anyone who was in the area of the A12 junction with Hainault Road at around 9.20pm on Friday, 17 December 2021 with Dash Cam footage, to come forward.

“Finally, I continue to appeal directly to any witnesses or anyone with information about the collision – please come forward to assist this investigation but, more importantly, to provide answers to the victim’s family who are grieving the tragic loss of a loved one.”

Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to call police on 0208 597 4874 or 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 7301/17DEC21To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.