The Tragedy That Made This Glitzy Swiss Village Famous

Elizabeth Warkentin
·7 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast; Getty
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast; Getty

“Who doesn’t know the Matterhorn?”

I was enjoying a scrumptious meal at Madre Nostra, an Italian restaurant in a gorgeously restored chalet in Zermatt, as Janine Imesch, my table-mate, pondered why it is that people around the world can instantly recognize the iconic Swiss peak. Until the late 19th century, no one knew the Matterhorn, no one knew Zermatt, said the former marketing director of Tourism Zermatt. At the time, Zermatt was like any other village in the Swiss Alps: a poor agricultural village. “How come everyone can instantly recognize the Matterhorn when they see a photo?” she went on. “The Matterhorn isn’t even the highest mountain in Switzerland. So how did Zermatt become so famous?” She paused for dramatic effect. “It’s because of a tragedy.”

It’s hard to imagine that an attractive, lively town as legendary as Zermatt, surrounded as it is by an arrestingly beautiful alpine panorama, could have initially become world-famous because of a dreadful misfortune. Ambling along the Bahnhofstrasse, the narrow main street, which is lined with stylish hotels, ski shops, luxury watch boutiques, cozy restaurants, and aromatic bakeries and konditorei (sweet shops), it’s easy enough to overlook.

Zermatt was put on the map thanks—or no thanks, depending on how you look at it—to British mountaineer Edward Whymper. The Matterhorn was considered “the most thoroughly inaccessible of all mountains,” Whymper wrote in his memoir, Scrambles Among the Alps. It was one of the last peaks in the Swiss Alps that had not yet been summited, and Whymper was determined to do so. On July 14, 1865, after seven failed attempts, Whymper, along with six other climbers, reached the top. The men were victorious.

But, then, only an hour later, triumph turned to tragedy. As the seven men began their descent, one of them slipped and the rope that was tying the climbers together snapped. Four of the original seven fell to their deaths.

The catastrophe is recounted in the Matterhorn Museum. The tiny Matterhorn-shaped glass structure standing in the town square is deceiving since from the outside it appears to contain only a ticket booth and gift shop. But, invisible from above, the museum holds a subterranean recreation of an alpine village that includes a town square, a vicarage, a barn, a tea house, and a mountain guide’s home. Zermatt’s history as an alpinists’ destination is told here, along with the story of the ill-fated first ascent of the Matterhorn by Whymper and his men, complete with the torn rope, which is displayed in a glass case.

The museum also highlights the achievements of women: Lucy Walker, who, in 1871 and wearing a long flannel skirt, was the first woman to reach the summit, and Meta Brevoort, who, also in 1871, was the first to traverse the mountain from Zermatt to Breuil, on the Italian side.

Those especially preoccupied with Zermatt’s early climbing history can also stop by the mountaineers’ cemetery in the town center, a moving reminder of lives lost and alpinism dreams forsaken. About 50 climbers from the late 19th and early 20th Century are buried here.

After the calamity surrounding the first ascent, Zermatt became an overnight celebrity. As news of the terrible accident spread around the globe, people wanted to see—or climb for themselves—the 14,691-foot-high mountain that had killed four mountaineers, not on their way up but on their way back down. The village rushed to build more hotels to accommodate the sudden influx of new tourists.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>From left to right: Matterhorn glacier paradise, Gorner glacier, Gornergrat Railway, Meta Brevoort, and Lucy Walker</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit"> Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast; Getty; The Alpine Club</div>

From left to right: Matterhorn glacier paradise, Gorner glacier, Gornergrat Railway, Meta Brevoort, and Lucy Walker

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast; Getty; The Alpine Club

Today, people still travel to Zermatt to climb the Matterhorn but the town is now much better known as a glitzy year-round, world-class ski resort. The only sign of this prosperous town’s peasant past is the historic wooden grain storage sheds, known as “spychers,” sprinkled around town and up the mountain slopes.

Over 2 million overnight guests descend on Zermatt each year, with another million day visitors, making the permanent population of 5,424 appear much greater. The town is home to 107 hotels, as well as other types of accommodation such as a backpacker lodge, mountain huts, and visitor apartments. With 118 restaurants, 15 mountain hut restaurants, and 59 bars, there is no lack of dining and drinking options here.

Indeed, Zermatt has gained a reputation as the foodie capital of the Swiss Alps, boasting two Michelin-starred restaurants and no less than 20 that have been awarded chef’s toques by the prestigious Gault-Millau gastronomy guide. Impressively, six of these Gault-Millau eateries are mountain huts, including the beloved Chez Vrony, a local institution for over 100 years, courtesy of its top-drawer cuisine, gorgeous decor, and enviable view of the Matterhorn from its popular terrace.

In winter, skiers and snowboarders in Zermatt benefit from 217 miles of ski pistes, which includes Cervinia on the Italian side. Non-skiers can also take advantage of the snowshoe and cross-country ski trails or try their hand at tobogganing Swiss-style—on raised wooden sleds with steel runners underneath the legs. There are three dedicated toboggan runs in the area, the Rotenboden/Gornergrat one being the highest in the Alps as well as one of the most panoramic, but not as long or steep as the Täsch run.

Besides superlative skiing, Zermatt draws outdoor sports and nature enthusiasts in all seasons. In summer, mountain bikers can ride 125 miles of biking trails. Hikers, for their part, can take advantage of a 250-mile trail network, 30 of which can be walked in winter. Lovers of mountain wildflowers should try the Rotenboden-Gornergrat hiking trail over the lateral moraine of the Gorner glacier. This area is the best in Zermatt for observing alpine flowers. Edelweiss, gentian, and alpine roses can be found here, in addition to flowers that are endemic to the Zermatt area and cannot be found anywhere else.

One popular activity in Zermatt that does not require much physical effort is taking the electric-powered Gornergrat train up to the top of the Gornergrat, a rocky ridge overlooking the Gorner Glacier. The train ride from Zermatt to the top of the Gornergrat offers spectacular views of the Matterhorn and the Gorner Glacier, the third longest in Switzerland. The summit is also home to the Kulm Hotel Gornergrat, the highest hotel in Switzerland at 10,170 feet, and the Stellarium, a scientific research center used by the universities of Bern and Geneva.

Also of interest to tourists is riding the cable car up to the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise. At 12,739 feet, Glacier Paradise is Europe’s highest mountain station. Those who want to soar even higher can take the summit lift from here up to the 360-degree viewing platform. Glacier Paradise also counts an ice palace, cinema, and restaurant.

On the day I was meant to go up to Glacier Paradise it was raining hard in Zermatt and there was a blizzard up at the top. The gondola operators were not permitted to take us further than the midway station, where I walked around in the snowstorm for a few minutes just to feel the crisp fresh air and the force of the wind blowing the snow around. It was a complete whiteout outside and I couldn’t see more than 10 feet ahead, but I found it beautiful and invigorating nonetheless. At one point I lost my balance on a downhill slope, my unsteady foot slipping underneath the security rope, and I was briefly reminded of Edward Whymper’s unfortunate companions who didn’t live to tell their tale of glory.

Back on the Bahnhofstrasse I purchased a box of Matterhörnli, handmade chocolates in the distinctive shape of the Matterhorn, a specialty from Fuchs, a beloved local bakery and chocolate shop. The chocolates were a gift to myself, an edible souvenir of the Matterhorn, one of the world’s most fabled mountains.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau floats idea of replacing scandal-plagued Hockey Canada

    Justin Trudeau says the federal government isn't in the business of creating organizations. But as scandal-plagued Hockey Canada continues to vigorously defend its leadership amid a landslide of criticism over the national organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults — and how money was paid out to settle lawsuits — the prime minister swung the door open on that possibility Thursday. "There needs to be wholesale change," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. "They need to realize that if we ha

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Cheating scandal rocks fishing world after lead weights found in winning catch

    With tens of thousands in prize money and the integrity of anglers hanging on the line, a walleye fishing tournament in Ohio turned ugly after an apparent cheating scandal was uncovered last week. An expletive-laced video posted to social media shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT), cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish fillets inside them. "We've got weights in fish!" Fischer shouts in the vi

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • In time of crisis, Canada Sports Hall of Fame inductees highlight what is good about sports

    For cynics, it's easy to take a dim view of what's going on in the world of sports these days. What we for so long thought of as fun and games has been rocked by the ravages of the real world. These days we investigate sport because of its shortcomings at least as much as we celebrate it for its triumphs. At time of writing, Hockey Canada executives are testifying before the House of Commons heritage committee about its handling of reports of sexual abuse. An independent report documented a "tox

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield makes post-season debut after seven MLB seasons

    TORONTO — Whit Merrifield has waited the better part of a decade to make his first appearance in a Major League Baseball playoff game. Even before the opening pitch of the Toronto Blue Jays' 4-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, Merrifield felt he belonged. The second baseman went 1 for 3 in Game 1 of the best-of-three American League wild-card series. "I felt comfortable. I felt really comfortable," said the 33-year-old Merrifield after the game. "Juices were going big-time. Especia

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Canada's Denis Shapovalov will meet Taylor Fritz in Japan Open semifinal

    TOKYO — Canadian Denis Shapovalov remains perfect at the Japan Open. The seventh-seeded Canadian advanced to the seminals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Croatia's Borna Coric on Friday. "I think I played great today," said Shapovalov. "In general, my level the last two weeks has been great, so I'm very happy to be back in the semis." The 26-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont. native, who is coming off a final appearance at the Korean Open on Sunday, has yet to lose a set in Tokyo. Shapovalov will next face A

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking doing a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shall