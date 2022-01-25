‘Tragedy of Macbeth,’ ‘Power of the Dog’ Among ASC Awards Nominees for Cinematography
The cinematography of “Belfast,” “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Nightmare Alley” has been chosen as the best film work of 2021 by the American Society of Cinematographers, which announced its nominations on Tuesday.
Haris Zamberloukos was nominated for “Belfast,” Greig Fraser for “Dune,” Ari Wegner for “The Power of the Dog,” Bruno Delbonnel for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and Dan Laustsen for “Nightmare Alley.” It marked the first ASC nominations for Zamberloukos and Wegner, the second for Fraser and Laustsen and the fifth for Delbonnel.
The most surprising omission from the slate of nominees is probably six-time nominee Janusz Kaminski for “West Side Story.”
Wegner is now the second woman to be nominated for feature-film cinematography in the 36-year history of the ASC Awards. The first was Rachel Morrison, who was nominated in 2018 for “Mudbound.” Several women have been nominated in the ASC’s Spotlight category, which goes to international films and ones that received limited or film-festival releases.
This year’s Spotlight nominees are “Titane,” “Pig” and “Jockey.”
Television nominees include “Titans,” which received two nominations, as well as “Foundation,” “Lupin,” “Mare of Easttown,” “Snowpiercer,” “Mayans M.C.” and “Hacks.”
Typically, an ASC film nomination is a very reliable predictor of Oscar success. The ASC has nominated at least four of the eventual Oscar nominees for cinematography every year since 2006, and the two slates have matched all five nominees five times in that stretch. Over the past decade, 85% of ASC film nominees went on to receive Oscar nominations.
In the 34-year history of the ASC Awards, only two films have won the cinematography Oscar without first being nominated by the ASC: 1989’s “Glory” and 2006’s “Pan’s Labyrinth.”
The nominees:
Feature Film
Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC for THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for DUNE
Dan Laustsen, ASC, DFF for NIGHTMARE ALLEY
Ari Wegner, ACS for THE POWER OF THE DOG
Haris Zambarloukos, BSC, GSC for BELFAST
-category sponsored by KESLOW CAMERA
Spotlight
Ruben Impens, SBC for TITANE
Pat Scola for PIG
Adolpho Veloso, ABC for JOCKEY
-category sponsored by PANAVISION
Documentary
Jessica Beshir for FAYA DAYI
Isabel Bethencourt and Parker Hill for CUSP
Daniel Schönauer for THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES
-category sponsored SONY
Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television
Steve Annis for FOUNDATION – Pilot Episode: The Emperor’s Peace
Tim Ives, ASC for HALSTON – Episode: The Party’s Over
James Laxton, ASC for THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD – Episode: Chapter 9: Indiana Winter
Christophe Nuyens, SBC for LUPIN – Pilot Episode: Chapter 1
Ben Richardson, ASC for MARE OF EASTTOWN – Episode: Illusions
-category sponsored by ARRI
Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial
Stuart Biddlecombe for THE HANDMAID’S TALE – Episode: The Wilderness
David Garbett for SWEET TOOTH – Episode: Big Man
David Greene, ASC, CSC for CHAPLEWAITE – Episode: The Promised
Jon Joffin, ASC for TITANS – Episode: Souls
Boris Mojsovski, ASC, CSC for TITANS – Episode: Home
Kate Reid, BSC for THE NEVERS – Episode: Hanged
-category sponsored by PANAVISION
Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial
Thomas Burstyn, CSC, NZSC for SNOWPIERCER – Episode: Our Answer for Everything
Tommy Maddox-Upshaw, ASC for SNOWFALL – Episode: Weight
Ronald Paul Richard for RIVERDALE – Episode: Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs
Brendan Steacy, CSC for CLARICE – Episode: Silence is Purgatory
David Stockton, ASC for MAYANS M.C. – Episode: The Orneriness of Kings
Gavin Struthers, ASC, BSC for SUPERMAN & LOIS – Episode: Heritage
-category sponsored by RED DIGITAL CINEMA
Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series
Marshall Adams, ASC for SERVANT – Episode: 2:00
Michael Berlucchi for MYTHIC QUEST – Episode: Backstory!
Adam Bricker for HACKS – Episode: There is No Line
Paula Huidobro for PHYSICAL – Episode: Let’s Get Together
Jaime Reynoso, AMC for THE KOMINSKY METHOD – Episode: And it’s Getting More and More Absurd
-category sponsored by PICTURE SHOP