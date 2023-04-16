Traffic stop in Sacramento County leads to hundreds of pieces of stolen mail, police say

Galt police said they found mailbox keys and an array of stolen identification, debit and credit cards during a traffic stop earlier this month.

In a Facebook post, the department said an officer pulled over drivers of two vehicles near 1 a.m. on April 8. The city is between Sacramento and Stockton.

One of the cars did not have a rear license plate, police said, and the other was following close behind.

Celestino Ybarra, 31, is accused of having dozens of stolen items, including banking cards, in the vehicle he was driving, the department said.

Randi Quarton, 37, is accused of having card readers, stolen bank cards and several mailbox keys in the other vehicle. “Officers located a large quantity of stolen IDs, passports (and) financial statements” among other items, according to the post.

Burglary tools and about 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine also were found in her vehicle, police said.

Efforts to reach both by phone were unsuccessful.

Galt police, in the post, said officers had identified at least 200 pieces of stolen mail and more than 160 victims.

Ybarra and Quarton were booked at the Sacramento County jail, the department said, but have since been released.