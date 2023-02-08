Traffic stop in Kansas leads to over $500,000 in drugs seized by deputies, sheriff says

Kansas authorities seized over half a million dollars worth of drugs during a traffic stop Tuesday morning in central Kansas, according to a news release from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Dickinson County sheriff’s deputies initiated a traffic stop and pulled over a 2017 Dodge RAM 3500 for a traffic infraction on I-70 in Dickinson County, the release read.

The driver of the RAM was identified as 49-year-old Darren Denter of Old Monroe, Missouri, the release added.

During the traffic stop, a deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana which led to a search of the truck.

The search turned up 182 pounds of marijuana, 49 pounds of THC wax, 1000 psilocybin mushroom candy bars, 11 pounds psilocybin mushrooms, 550 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes and 128 pre-packaged 4-gram marijuana packages, according the release.

All together, the estimated street value is over $500,000, the release said.

Denter was arrested and booked into the Dickinson County Jail on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute certain hallucinogenic and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release read.