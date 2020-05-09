Traffic rerouted in north Edmonton due to report of suspicious package
Police say they are investigating a report of a suspicious package in north Edmonton.
The area of 137 Avenue between 97 Street and Northgate Mall was closed early Saturday morning as police investigated, according to an email advisory from Edmonton police spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard. Buses travelling through the transit hub were also being rerouted.
Police are asking people to seek alternate routes outside the area.
