Traffic was a mess at DFW Airport Sunday night. Here’s what the airport told travelers

Traffic was a mess at Dallas-Fort worth Airport Sunday night just as hordes of travelers were coming home after the Thanksgiving holiday.

People caught in the jam were all over social media, with many responding to a 9:23 p.m. post from DFW Scanner on X, formerly Twitter, about how traffic was backed up heavily in terminals A and B.

Lots of folks wondering what is going on at @DFWAirport. Traffic is jammed at Terminals A and B. Some have been sitting in park for over an hour. Very busy airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year. Are you stuck in the mess? — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) November 27, 2023

There were helpful responses:

If anyone is trying to pick up someone flying in from the DFW airport, tell them to take the rental car shuttle to the rental car center and pick them up there! You bypass the dumpster fire of traffic gridlock b/t Terminals A&B and you don’t have to pay the toll either! — Teresa (@Teresa7277) November 27, 2023

Then the more cynical commenters weighed in:

Busiest day of the entire year and ppl expect it to go smoothly? Have they ever flown before? — CityGirl75219 (@girl75219) November 27, 2023

And, the hopeful ones:

Almost an hour to crawl out of Terminal A. Two broken down cars on the left as you exit- if you can make it to this point, freedom is a few breaths away ️ — Anna-Lisa Leefers (@WhoozAl) November 27, 2023

Sunday was one of the busiest travel days of the year for DFW, with more than 249,000 people expected to pass through the airport. In total, DFW estimated that it would see 2.9 million travelers between Nov. 16-28.

About 25 minutes later, DFW posted that the airport was seeing significant traffic backups on an exceptionally busy travel night.

“We’re seeing significant traffic backups on a very busy travel night this evening. If parking or picking up from the airport, allow additional time and thank you for your patience!,” DFW posted on X, formerly Twitter.

We’re seeing significant traffic backups on a very busy travel night this evening. If parking or picking up from the airport, allow additional time and thank you for your patience! — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) November 27, 2023

As the Christmas and New Years holidays approach, DFW Airport is expecting a busy holiday travel season.

Between Dec. 14 and Jan. 2, 2024, DFW expects estimates 4.5 million travelers will visit the airport. During that stretch the airport is projecting the busiest days of travel will be on Dec. 22 (245,000 customers), Dec. 15 (243,000) and Dec. 21 (241,000).

Combining the 2.9 million people traveling on Thanksgiving and the 4.5 million on Christmas, DFW Airport is expecting around 7.4 million travelers this year. That number is 6.4% higher than the same holiday travel periods last year, according to the airport.