Traffic was a mess at DFW Airport Sunday night. Here’s what the airport told travelers

Brayden Garcia
·3 min read
Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com

Traffic was a mess at Dallas-Fort worth Airport Sunday night just as hordes of travelers were coming home after the Thanksgiving holiday.

People caught in the jam were all over social media, with many responding to a 9:23 p.m. post from DFW Scanner on X, formerly Twitter, about how traffic was backed up heavily in terminals A and B.

Sunday was one of the busiest travel days of the year for DFW, with more than 249,000 people expected to pass through the airport. In total, DFW estimated that it would see 2.9 million travelers between Nov. 16-28.

About 25 minutes later, DFW posted that the airport was seeing significant traffic backups on an exceptionally busy travel night.

“We’re seeing significant traffic backups on a very busy travel night this evening. If parking or picking up from the airport, allow additional time and thank you for your patience!,” DFW posted on X, formerly Twitter.

As the Christmas and New Years holidays approach, DFW Airport is expecting a busy holiday travel season.

Between Dec. 14 and Jan. 2, 2024, DFW expects estimates 4.5 million travelers will visit the airport. During that stretch the airport is projecting the busiest days of travel will be on Dec. 22 (245,000 customers), Dec. 15 (243,000) and Dec. 21 (241,000).

Combining the 2.9 million people traveling on Thanksgiving and the 4.5 million on Christmas, DFW Airport is expecting around 7.4 million travelers this year. That number is 6.4% higher than the same holiday travel periods last year, according to the airport.