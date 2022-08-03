Traffic headache in South End should last a few more weeks as water main project nears end

As a water main project in South End nears completion, obstacles remain for drivers in the area — including a traffic adjustment and a monthlong road closure, Charlotte Water officials said Wednesday.

The project’s team will switch South Boulevard southbound traffic to the middle of the road between the barrier walls and close West Tremont Avenue, the utility said in a tweet. The road closure will remain until late September.

In June, the utility entered the 11th phase of the two-year project when it moved the barrier wall along South Boulevard through the intersection of Tremont Avenue, ending just north of the East Worthington Avenue, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

The project started at the intersection of Scaleybark and Old Pineville roads and has moved northeast toward South End.

The water main project along South Boulevard in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood could wrap up in September 2022 after two years.

Phase 11 traffic impacts

▪ East Tremont Avenue between the Lynx light rail and South Boulevard remains closed for two months.

▪ Southbound drivers on South Boulevard won’t be able to turn left onto eastbound Tremont Avenue and East Worthington Avenue.

▪ Northbound drivers on South Boulevard won’t be allowed to turn left onto westbound Tremont but will still be able to turn left onto Atherton Avenue and turn right onto eastbound Tremont and East Worthington Avenue.

▪ A pedestrian crosswalk at the intersection of East Tremont Avenue and South Boulevard will remain open throughout the work.

For the most up-to-date information on Phase 11 closures, text southendwater to 31996.