Traffic diverted at Calmont and Alta Mere in Fort Worth after car hits utility pole

Fort Worth police are asking people to avoid the area of Calmont and Alta Mere after a car hit a traffic light and took out power to the intersection around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Traffic from the exit from eastbound Interstate 30, northbound from Camp Bowie West and traffic heading southbound from Ridgmar Mall are being diverted from the area.

The intersection of Calmont and Alta Mere, also known as Highway 183, is expected to be closed for several hours, police said.