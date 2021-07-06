Traffic Data June 2021

The number of Icelandair international passengers and the total capacity increased significantly in June compared to June 2020 as well as between months, from May 2021. The domestic passenger services also increased considerably as well as Icelandair Group’s cargo operation.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers on international and domestic flights in June was around 94,000. Thereof, the total number of passengers on international flights was around 72,000 compared to 18,500 in June 2020. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 45,000, compared to around 12,000 in June 2020. The number of passengers from Iceland was around 12,500 compared to 6,200 in June 2020. Via passengers were 14,500, which is the highest number since March 2020. The load factor was 53.2% compared to 35.2% in May 2021 and 50.8% in June 2020. It should be noted that in recent months, Icelandair has used Boeing 767 aircraft on several routes instead of smaller aircraft due to strong cargo demand, which in turn negatively impacted the passenger load factor.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 22,000, an increase of 4,000 passengers compared to May 2021, while the number of passengers on domestic flights were around 12,000 in June 2020. The load factor was 72,7% compared to 73,5% the year before.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights increased by 37% year-on-year. Freight, measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres, increased by 12% from June 2020 and has increased by 19% year-on-year during the first six months of 2021.

PASSENGER FLIGHTS TOTAL

JUN 21

JUN 20

CHG (%)

YTD 21

YTD 20

CHG (%)

Number of Passengers

94.319

30.541

209%

221.116

646.872

-66%

Load Factor

53,6%

52,1%

1,5 ppt

44,6%

69,6%

-25,0 ppt

Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)

455.250

87.745

419%

913.549

2.463.469

-63%

Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)

244.022

45.676

434%

407.258

1.713.758

-76%

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS

JUN 21

JUN 20

CHG (%)

YTD 21

YTD 20

CHG (%)

Number of Passengers

72.056

18.494

290%

127.359

583.249

-78%

Load Factor

53,2%

50,8%

2,4 ppt

43,6%

69,6%

-26,0 ppt

Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)

446,4

82,9

439%

872,9

2.436,9

-64%

Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)

237,6

42,1

464%

380,2

1.695,3

-78%

Stage length (KM)

3.280

2.321

41%

2.923

2.919

0%

On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)

91,0%

90,0%

1,0 ppt

91,0%

82,0%

9,0 ppt

DOMESTIC FLIGHTS

JUN 21

JUN 20

CHG (%)

YTD 21

YTD 20

CHG (%)

Number of Passengers

22.263

12.047

85%

93.757

63.623

47%

Load Factor

72,7%

73,5%

-0,8 ppt

66,7%

69,5%

-2,8 ppt

Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)

8,8

4,9

82%

40,6

26,5

53%

CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS

JUN 21

JUN 20

CHG (%)

YTD 21

YTD 20

CHG (%)

Sold Block Hours - Charter

1.197

873

37%

6.719

10.528

-36%

Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)

11.098

9.871

12%

67.852

57.096

19%


Contact information

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is


