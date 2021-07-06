Traffic Data June 2021
The number of Icelandair international passengers and the total capacity increased significantly in June compared to June 2020 as well as between months, from May 2021. The domestic passenger services also increased considerably as well as Icelandair Group’s cargo operation.
The total number of Icelandair’s passengers on international and domestic flights in June was around 94,000. Thereof, the total number of passengers on international flights was around 72,000 compared to 18,500 in June 2020. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 45,000, compared to around 12,000 in June 2020. The number of passengers from Iceland was around 12,500 compared to 6,200 in June 2020. Via passengers were 14,500, which is the highest number since March 2020. The load factor was 53.2% compared to 35.2% in May 2021 and 50.8% in June 2020. It should be noted that in recent months, Icelandair has used Boeing 767 aircraft on several routes instead of smaller aircraft due to strong cargo demand, which in turn negatively impacted the passenger load factor.
The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 22,000, an increase of 4,000 passengers compared to May 2021, while the number of passengers on domestic flights were around 12,000 in June 2020. The load factor was 72,7% compared to 73,5% the year before.
The number of sold block hours in charter flights increased by 37% year-on-year. Freight, measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres, increased by 12% from June 2020 and has increased by 19% year-on-year during the first six months of 2021.
PASSENGER FLIGHTS TOTAL
JUN 21
JUN 20
CHG (%)
YTD 21
YTD 20
CHG (%)
Number of Passengers
94.319
30.541
209%
221.116
646.872
-66%
Load Factor
53,6%
52,1%
1,5 ppt
44,6%
69,6%
-25,0 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
455.250
87.745
419%
913.549
2.463.469
-63%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
244.022
45.676
434%
407.258
1.713.758
-76%
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
JUN 21
JUN 20
CHG (%)
YTD 21
YTD 20
CHG (%)
Number of Passengers
72.056
18.494
290%
127.359
583.249
-78%
Load Factor
53,2%
50,8%
2,4 ppt
43,6%
69,6%
-26,0 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
446,4
82,9
439%
872,9
2.436,9
-64%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
237,6
42,1
464%
380,2
1.695,3
-78%
Stage length (KM)
3.280
2.321
41%
2.923
2.919
0%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
91,0%
90,0%
1,0 ppt
91,0%
82,0%
9,0 ppt
DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
JUN 21
JUN 20
CHG (%)
YTD 21
YTD 20
CHG (%)
Number of Passengers
22.263
12.047
85%
93.757
63.623
47%
Load Factor
72,7%
73,5%
-0,8 ppt
66,7%
69,5%
-2,8 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
8,8
4,9
82%
40,6
26,5
53%
CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS
JUN 21
JUN 20
CHG (%)
YTD 21
YTD 20
CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Charter
1.197
873
37%
6.719
10.528
-36%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)
11.098
9.871
12%
67.852
57.096
19%
