Web traffic to cryptocurrency exchanges fell by over 14% in September

Cryptocurrency exchange web traffic dropped 14.6% from August to September, data from The Block Research shows.

August 2020 web traffic peaked at 144.3 million visits, a yearly high, while September saw 123.2 million visits. Despite the drop in visitors, September is still the second-highest web traffic month for exchanges in 2020.

[caption id="attachment_80370" align="alignnone" width="1608"] The Block Research[/caption]

View photos

Binance held 28.9% — the majority — of web traffic visits at 35.6 million. Coinbase followed at 19.2% of web traffic, or 23.7 million. BitMEX saw 5.4 million, or 4.4%.

[caption id="attachment_80473" align="alignnone" width="2000"] The Block Research[/caption]

To read the full September report, subscribe to The Block Research.





© 2020 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.