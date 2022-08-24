Traffic will be bad near Arrowhead with Thursday’s rush hour Chiefs game, KCPD warns

Thursday night football is back at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Police Department is encouraging fans to arrive early for the Chiefs preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Kick off is at 7 p.m., but getting in could be delayed by rush hour traffic, KCPD said in a statement.

“Preseason games offer a challenge in that many of those attending the games are not the regular season ticket holders,” Sgt. Grant Ruark said in a statement. “Tickets for these games are often given away to people who are not accustomed to the traffic and parking patterns at the stadium so, the more time people allow to get there and get parked the better.”

Kansas Citians will both be leaving work and trying to get to the game at the same time. Ruark advised people who usually take I-70 during rush hour to find an alternative route, such as U.S. 40 Highway, 350 Highway or I-470.

WHERE DO I PARK?

The stadium parking lot fills up fast. Parking passes for the game cost $47, and it can be easier to buy these before you arrive. The toll booths don’t accept cash.

Parking lots open four and a half hours before kickoff and close one hour after the game ends. Since this game starts at 7 p.m., the lots will open at 2:30 p.m.

Offensive signs and banners, including the Confederate flag, are prohibited from being displayed.

Depending on the type of parking pass you have, park in the following lots:

Red parking passes are designated for Red portions of Lots A, B, C, D, F, G, J, L, N and O. Grass parking is permitted in limited areas around the complex.

Gold parking passes are designated for Gold lots near the front of Lots B, C, D, F, G and all of lot H.

Platinum parking passes are lot specific for either parking in Lot M or Lot E.

Bus and RV parking passes are designated for bus or RV area, which is located on Lancer Lane next to Kauffman Stadium and will continue onto the right-hand side of the road of North Dubiner Circle.

Accessible parking is also available, but on a first-come, first-served basis like the lots listed above. You can view the map below:

WHERE DO I GET TICKETS?

You can get tickets on the official Chiefs website or through Ticketmaster. Verified resale tickets cost as low as $10 and tickets directly from the Chiefs are as low as $20.

Third-party sites like StubHub and SeatGeek have prices as low as $12 for Thursday’s game.