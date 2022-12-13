Traffic backed up along northbound I-49 after crash closes highway north of Peculiar

An early morning crash involving a semitractor-trailer closed northbound Interstate 49 north of Peculiar, Missouri, creating delays that continued into the morning rush hour Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 4:15 a.m. near I-49 and Peculiar Way, according to Kansas City Scout. All lanes of northbound I-49 were closed. Traffic cameras showed traffic backed up and moving at a slow pace in the area of the wreck.

The crash was cleared and the highway reopened shortly before 7 a.m., according to KC Scout on Twitter.

Further details of the crash, including whether there were any injuries, were not immediately available.