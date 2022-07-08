Traffic alert: Truck crash shuts down northbound I-95 near Golden Glades

A truck crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in North Miami-Dade, according to traffic reports.

Lanes are closed around Northwest 15st Street, according to Florida 511, and express lanes are closed from downtown Miami through the Golden Glades. The crash happened before 5 a.m.

Drivers heading toward the Golden Glades and Broward County need to take other routes, including Northwest Seventh Avenue and U.S. 1.

Traffic is being detoured at 151st Street. The southbound lanes are not affected.

This bulletin will be updated.