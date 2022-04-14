Traffic alert: Trooper crash closes I-95 lanes, causing delays in Fort Lauderdale

Michelle Marchante
Florida Department of Transportation Live Cameras

A crash involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper has closed lanes early Thursday, causing heavy delays on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Exit 25 to State Road 84, and has shut down three left lanes, according to FL511.

Helicopter TV video shows a damaged Florida Highway Patrol cruiser and gridlocked traffic in the area, with traffic squeezed into one lane.

Drivers should avoid the area and use other routes.

This bulletin will be updated.

