Traffic alert: Rollover crash has one side of Florida’s Turnpike closed in Miami-Dade

Drivers heading into Cutler Bay and Homestead via Florida’s Turnpike on Thursday morning will find the southbound lanes shut down by a rollover crash at Southwest 211th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the driver, who was ejected from the rolled dump truck, to Jackson South’s trauma center. Meanwhile, just after 8 a.m., traffic began edging by on the right shoulder.

Southbound traffic was stopped and northbound traffic slowed by rubbernecking drivers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

A state trooper walks toward the driver of the truck, who’s on the ground just outside the photo after being ejected during the crash.