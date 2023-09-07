Traffic alert: Rollover crash has one side of Florida’s Turnpike closed in Miami-Dade
Drivers heading into Cutler Bay and Homestead via Florida’s Turnpike on Thursday morning will find the southbound lanes shut down by a rollover crash at Southwest 211th Street.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the driver, who was ejected from the rolled dump truck, to Jackson South’s trauma center. Meanwhile, just after 8 a.m., traffic began edging by on the right shoulder.
Southbound traffic was stopped and northbound traffic slowed by rubbernecking drivers.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
ROLLOVER. Truck with Dirt, Turnpike SB @ SW 216th St in Cutler Bay. SB Lanes are blocked with one right shoulder getting by. lots of northbound onlooker delays too. #MiamITraffic https://t.co/cSHKrsxUEy
— Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) September 7, 2023