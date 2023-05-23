Traffic alert: Possible delay on Biscayne Boulevard after car hits Braman dealership

A driver hit a bicyclist and rammed into the window of a Miami car dealership on Tuesday.

Miami police spokesperson Michael Vega told the Miami Herald three cars outside and three cars inside the Braman Miami dealership, 2060 Biscayne Blvd., were hit. The bicyclist is in serious condition and was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center.

No one inside the dealership, just north of the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, was injured.

As of 11:15 a.m., no roads were closed, Vega said. The area, including Biscayne Boulevard, may have heavier than usual traffic.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Vega said. Local 10 reported that the driver who crashed had suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel.

This report will be updated.