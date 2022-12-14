Traffic alert: Police shooting shuts down streets around Midtown Miami area

A shooting involving Miami police officers has shut down several streets in the Midtown Miami area.

On Wednesday morning, Miami police confirmed they are on the scene of a “police-involved shooting” in the area of Northeast 36th Street and Second Avenue.

The department also issued a traffic alert: North Miami Avenue and Northeast Second Avenue are shut down along 36th Street “due to police activity.”

The investigation centers around an apartment building in Midtown Miami, the complex of stores, restaurants and residential complexes just west of Biscayne Boulevard, northeast of Wynwood and south of the Miami Design District.

This bulletin will be updated.